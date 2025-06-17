OCP Foundation and ISAP Launch Project ACE at College of Agriculture, Kalaburagi to Support 5,000 Farmers with Sustainable Training

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 17: OCP Nutricrops and OCP Foundation are reinforcing their commitment to Indian farmers with a new skilling and capacity building initiative in Karnataka, with plans to expand to Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Jointly launched by OCP Foundation and ISAP India Foundation with the support of OCP Nutricrops, Project ACE - Agri Capacity Enhancement - aims to strengthen sustainable farming practices and financial empowerment, at a time of renewed focus by Prime Minister Modi. As part of OCP Group, the world's leading producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, OCP Foundation and OCP Nutricrops are both committed to strengthening global food security through innovation, sustainable agricultural practices, and inclusive support for farming communities worldwide.

Project ACE is set to benefit 5,000 farmers across all training sessions and is part of a broader initiative that promotes sustainable agriculture to enhance food and nutritional security while improving the livelihoods of small and medium-scale farmers in India. Combining field demonstrations, community development, and applied research with local universities, this overarching project supports farmer organizations, empowers rural communities, and creates conditions for scalable impact.

This project aligns closely with the vision of "Viksit Bharat", which envisages India's graduation to a developed economy status by 2047 -- the 100th year of independence. It is built around a three-fold capacity-building approach:

* Nutrient management: Improving crop yields and soil fertility through balanced fertilization, efficient application techniques, and awareness on sourcing quality inputs;

* Water management: Promoting sustainable practices such as drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and soil moisture conservation;

* Financial literacy: Equipping farmers with budgeting tools, access to credit and insurance, digital payments, and risk management knowledge.

The launch event, held at the College of Agriculture, Kalaburagi gathered key stakeholders, including government officials, agricultural experts, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), technical partners, and donors. The event underscored OCP's strong commitment in the region to promoting the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and marked a new chapter in its collaboration with local farming communities.

In his keynote speech, Dr Shivasankar N, Director of Extension - UAS Raichur, in Kalaburagi, emphasized the importance of government support in driving innovation and knowledge-sharing in agriculture.

ISAP presented a detailed overview of the program structure, training modules, methodology, and expected outcomes. FPO partners also discussed their on-ground experiences adopting modern farming practices.

Ms. Hassina Moukhariq, Director of International Development, OCP Foundation, said:

"OCP Foundation believes that empowering farmers with knowledge, innovation, and access to sustainable practices is the most enduring investment we can make. Project ACE is a long-term partnership with the farming community of Karnataka to build resilience, drive productivity, and ensure food security in a changing climate."

M. Youssef El Bari, CEO, OCP Nutricrops, shared:

"True agricultural transformation begins with the farmer, and through Project ACE, we're equipping farmers not only with knowledge but also with the tools to make more sustainable choices that support balanced fertilization, improve soil health, and build resilience. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to co-creating solutions with Indian partners for a more secure and sustainable future."

Mr. Gaurav Vats, Director - Agri Services, ISAP, who in his welcome address outlined the program's objectives and long-term vision for empowering farmers through knowledge and practical training, said:

"Project ACE is not just a training program--it's a roadmap for transforming rural livelihoods. By equipping farmers with practical knowledge, access to innovation, and institutional support, we aim to strengthen the agricultural value chain from the ground up."

Dr. Raju Teggeli, Head and Lead Scientist at KVK Kalaburagi, an extension centre, finally emphasized the importance of training and technological innovation in modern agriculture.

Through Project ACE, OCP Foundation, OCP Nutricrops, and ISAP reaffirm their commitment to supporting national efforts toward sustainable agriculture.

By working hand in hand with local institutions, experts, and farming communities, the initiative seeks to contribute to improved practices, stronger resilience, and better livelihoods for farmers across India.

