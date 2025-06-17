Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Raj & DK's Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan in 2024. The actress, most popular for her roles in films like Eega, Ye Maaya Chesave, and Rangasthalam, has been all over the internet for the past few days due to her rumoured affair with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who helmed her recent series. However, there have been no official confirmations from either party. Amid all this, Samantha was recently spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. Known for her usually cheerful mood, the actress appeared visibly upset in the now viral video. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Moving In Together? Here’s the Truth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Her Cool at Paparazzi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was captured exiting a gym in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday (June 17). However, something unexpected happened. Normally in a cheerful mood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed quite irritated as she walked out of her gym and was greeted by the photographer outside. Dressed in a beige and brown-coloured athleisure outfit, the actress was seen speaking on her phone while exiting the gym. When a photographer said, "Good morning Samantha madaam", an irritated Samantha said, "Stop it guys" and got inside her car.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in No Mood To Get Clicked by Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rumoured romance with Raj Nidimoru, the duo first sparked speculation after they were spotted seeking blessings together at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. The rumours only intensified when the actress shared several pictures with Raj on her social media, garnering significant attention online. Amid all this, cryptic posts shared by Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, on Instagram only added fuel to the fire. ‘Time Exposes’: As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Enjoy a ‘Happy Weekend’, Director’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Karma’ (View Post).

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her production debut with the Telugu film Subham. The movie starring Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas and Charan Peri is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

