PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Om Power Transmission Limited (the "Company"), a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") company engaged in executing high-voltage ("HV") and extra-high voltage ("EHV") transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance ("O&M") services proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on April 09, 2026, with Equity Shares to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (collectively, "Stock Exchanges").

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The IPO will comprise up to 85,75,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each ("Equity Shares"), comprising of a fresh issue aggregating up to 75,75,000 Equity Shares ("Fresh Issue") and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares ("Offer for Sale" and together with the Fresh Issue, the "Offer" or "IPO").

The Total Offer Size is up to 85,75,000 Equity Shares with a price band of ₹ 166 - ₹ 175 per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 42,87,175 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 12,86,475 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 30,01,350 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the Offer will be utilized for funding of capital expenditure requirements of the Company towards purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirement and the general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on April 08, 2026. The Offer will open on Thursday, April 09, 2026 and close on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Offer is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited).

Mr. Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Chairman and Executive Director of the Companyexpressed, "The Company has progressed over the years as an EPC company focused on power transmission infrastructure, with experience in transmission lines, substations, underground cabling and O&M services. The business of the Company has expanded through execution of projects for utilities and infrastructure-led demand, supported by a growing order book and operational capabilities.

The proposed Initial Public Offering represents an important step in the Company's growth journey. The IPO is expected to support the Company's next phase of growth by strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing execution capacity and supporting participation in larger and more complex projects. This is expected to enable the Company to expand its presence in the power transmission and grid infrastructure space, in line with its growth plans."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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