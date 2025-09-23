VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The dynamic founder of ON U Clothing, Ayub Shaikh, marked his birthday this week surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers from the fashion and business community. Known for building one of Pune's fastest-growing homegrown fashion brands, Shaikh's journey has inspired many young entrepreneurs in the city.

The celebration was a blend of warmth and style, reflecting his brand's youthful energy. Industry peers, local influencers, and loyal customers extended their greetings on the occasion, highlighting his contribution to making ON U Clothing a name to reckon with in Pune's retail landscape.

Over the past few years, ON U Clothing has expanded its footprint with multiple outlets in key neighborhoods, offering trendy apparel that resonates with both men and women. Shaikh's vision of making quality fashion accessible has not only fueled the brand's growth but also made it a popular choice among Pune's fashion-conscious youth.

Speaking on his special day, Shaikh expressed gratitude for the love and support he continues to receive. "This journey would not have been possible without my team, customers, and well-wishers who have stood by me. I see this birthday not just as a personal milestone but as a celebration of ON U's growing family," he said.

As ON U Clothing continues to expand, Ayub Shaikh's leadership remains at the heart of its success. His birthday celebration served as a reminder of the strong community he has built around his brand and the bright future that lies ahead.

