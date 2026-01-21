Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's first and only platform spanning the entire collections value chain--returns on 18 February 2026 at The Lalit, Mumbai, bringing together the nation's most powerful voices in collections to reimagine the industry from strategy rooms to street-level execution.

Also Read | Ajaz Khan MMS Leak: 'Bigg Boss 7' Fame Breaks Silence on Viral Private Video and Chat Leak Row - WATCH.

Collections in India is at a turning point.

As regulations tighten, borrower expectations rise, and technology reshapes recovery models, the industry needs more than conversations--it needs clear direction and collective leadership.

Also Read | Secunderabad Accident: 7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Seriously Injured After Scooter Falls Under Army Vehicle In Telangana.

That's where the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 returns.

After two transformative editions, India's most influential collections platform is back to set the agenda for responsible, compliant, and future-ready collections--bringing together the leaders who don't just adapt to change, but drive it.

Power-Packed Keynotes & Thought Leadership

The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 features an elite lineup of India's most influential financial leaders and fintech innovators, delivering insights that matter.

Keynote Speaker

Prashant Mehra

Group Head - Retail Portfolio Management & Fraud Control, HDFC Bank

Featured Industry Leaders

* Rakesh Sharma - Head of Collections, Fibe (formerly EarlySalary)* Rajaram Manian - Chief Risk Officer, Tyger Capital (formerly Adani Capital)* Sushant Kumar - Head, Collections & Resolutions, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited* Vivek Katyayan - COO, Kissht* Debashish Mohanty - SVP & Head, Collection Strategy, Kotak Mahindra Bank* Sanju Mangrulkar - Head, Credit Monitoring & Policy, Central Bank of India* Chandrasekhar Das - VP, Collection Strategy & Analytics, YES Bank* Ananth Shroff - Founder & CEO ,DPDzero* Abhishek Rao - Founder, Resollect* Sonali Jindal - Founder, Rezolv* Karan Mehta - Co-Founder, Rezolv* ...and many more leaders shaping the future of collections in India

Building the Future of Responsible Collections -- Our Ecosystem Partners

Powered by trusted partners driving innovation and credibility:

* DPDzero - Presenting Partner* Resollect - Co-Presenting Partner* Rezolv - Gold Partner* Credit Nirvana - Silver Partner* Dista - Exhibit Partner* Neowise (a Decentro company) - Exhibit Partner* Wevaad - Exhibit Partner * FACE - SRO-FT Partner* Bharat CXO, News Patrolling, Asia Business Outlook - Media Partners

What's on the Agenda?

High-impact keynotes and expert-led panels will deep-dive into:

* AI & analytics-led transformation in collections* Regulatory compliance, governance & risk frameworks* Borrower experience, ethical recovery & trust-building

Every session is designed to deliver practical insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies for today's fast-evolving collections environment.

**The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 isn't just an event--

it's where India's collections industry sets its direction for the future.**

Date: 18 February 2026Venue: The Lalit, MumbaiRegister Now: www.thebharatcollectionsummit.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)