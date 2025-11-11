New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): One in every two people tested in India show irregular or high blood sugar levels, according to a report released by PharmEasy, a digital healthcare platform, ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14. The findings reveal a rise in diabetes and prediabetes across the country.

The report, titled "Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India", draws from over four million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders recorded between January 2021 and September 2025 across 29 states and Union Territories. PharmEasy's analysis shows that one in three HbA1c test results fall within the diabetic range, while one in four individuals show signs of prediabetes. Together, they indicate that more than half of those tested have irregular blood sugar levels.

Gaurav Verma, Head of B2C, PharmEasy (API Holdings) noted "This report is more than data; it is a call for action. One in two people tested show high blood sugar levels, and there are millions unaware they are at risk. Awareness, timely diagnosis, and prevention must move hand in hand to control this silent epidemic."

PharmEasy's data also shows that diabetes is no longer limited to older adults. Even among people under 30, a significant share tested positive for elevated levels, while the condition peaks after 60, with eight in ten individuals showing diabetic or prediabetic readings. The shift, the report warns, means that related complications such as heart disease, kidney problems, and vision loss are striking earlier than before.

"Today, one of the most worrying trends is the changing age profile of diabetes," said Dr. Animesh Choudhary, MBBS, MD. "Prevention should begin in childhood through healthy eating, regular physical activity, and emotional well-being. These habits can help reduce diabetes and its long-term effects."

The study also notes a gender gap, 51.9 per cent of men and 45.43 per cent of women tested had high blood sugar. Men tend to develop diabetes earlier, while women experience a sharper rise after menopause. Regionally, southern and coastal states such as Puducherry (63 per cent), Odisha (61 per cent), Tamil Nadu (56 per cent), and Goa (54 per cent) recorded higher blood sugar levels compared to Himachal Pradesh (41 per cent).

PharmEasy data further shows that diabetes medicines now account for more than one-third of all medicine orders on its platform, up from 25 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024.

The report also highlights the connection between diabetes and other diseases, one in four people with high blood sugar had thyroid problems, one in three had liver issues, nearly half had kidney impairment, and about 90 per cent showed abnormal cholesterol levels. (ANI)

