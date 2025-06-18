PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: Times Square is known for global ads, film promos, and celebrity faces. But in June 2024, something very different appeared on its glowing digital boards. The grand Chittorgarh Fort from Rajasthan appeared on the board. Among millions of lights and screens, the image of India's royal past stood strong, catching the eyes of visitors from across the globe.

Chittorgarh Fort isn't just another monument in Rajasthan. It holds centuries of stories. The stories of courage, sacrifice, and pride are famous with this fort. It is the kind of place that doesn't need loud words to make an impact. And now, thanks to a simple photograph, its silence was felt across continents -- all the way in New York City.

The image was clicked by Varun Ahuja, a resident of Chittorgarh. He is not a professional photographer, nor someone with big equipment or media backing. He simply took a photo out of love. He captured a frame that carried emotions. He did not stand at Times Square. But his photo did. That, in itself, made history.

Unlike many other Times Square features, this one wasn't sponsored by tourism boards or big companies. It was the result of Varun's personal effort. His entry was selected through an independent showcase initiative. It was a true example of how passion can shine without promotion, and how real stories can outshine expensive ads.

People from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns rarely imagine their city reaching the global stage. But this moment gave hope. It reminded us that you don't need a big budget to tell big stories. Even a small action, like clicking a meaningful photo, can make your hometown famous -- if done with honesty.

Experts believe this display wasn't just about a photo. But it was about a shift in how culture is being shared. It's no longer limited to TV shows or museum galleries. Personal stories, real photos, and emotional connections are creating a new kind of India on the world map -- one that speaks through quiet moments and real people.

