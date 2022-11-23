New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV): One Show Media recently released their new song 'Ainak' featuring Sana Sultan and introducing Jatin Sharma Vashisht. The name of the song 'Ainak' adds a quirk factor to the song and highlights the fact that wearing spectacles need not be boring and mundane. The song is all about the chemistry between a boy and a girl and showcases a different styles of shades and costumes. The vibrant outfits, the cast, and the catchy choreography make the song stand out amongst audiences.

Written and sung by Rooh Khan, the song was released on One Show Media's YouTube platform and across popular streaming platforms. With the exceptional initial response, Ainak hit 1M views on the first day and was appreciated by viewers worldwide.

Expressing his delight in being associated with Ainak, artist Sana Sultan shared, "I had a great time working with team Ainak. The song is so catchy and vibrant with colorful and classy vibes throughout. It was Jatin's first music video and he gave his best in the video. I was comfortable shooting with the crew and it was a fun experience. The vibrant outfits made the song more appealing. I appreciate all the love that we have received so far and hope that it continues."

Newly launched Jatin Sharma Vashisht said, "It's been an amazing experience working with One Show Media and the team and I look forward to working with them in the future. This is my debut music video. I was initially nervous but when I met Sana on set she was a fun-loving & supportive co-star that made me comfortable on set. When I heard this song I knew that song gonna be a super hit as our Singer ROOH KHAN has a very appealing voice. I am truly blessed with the response we have received."

In near future, One Show Media is also coming up with projects with NAV Sandhu, Simran Kaur Dadli, Sara Gurpal, Urfi Javed, and many others.

To watch the official video of 'Ainak', visit - https://youtu.be/IZQ6RPSzz7w

