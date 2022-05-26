New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has drawn up a comprehensive roadmap to further intensify its exploration campaign, allocating a capital expenditure of about Rs 31,000 crore in the next three fiscal years during FY 2022-25, 50 per cent more than its exploration expenditure of Rs 20,670 crore in the last three fiscals.

ONGC held its 349th Board Meeting on 26th May 2022 exclusively for firming its future exploration strategy, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells Supriya Sule ‘Go Home and Cook’ Instead of Being in Politics.

"ONGC also plans to leverage international collaborations with reputed global majors for this, for which talks are in an advanced stage," it said.

This exploration intensification includes activities funded through ONGC's internal programme as well as funded and facilitated by the government.

Also Read | Top Gun Maverick Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Tom Cruise and Miles Teller's Action Film and How it Sets Up Pete Mitchell's Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

Under the government-funded programme for appraisal of unapprised offshore areas till Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), 70,000 line kilometers (LKM) of state-of-the-art 2D broadband seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation (API) will be done in three sectors namely West Coast of India, East Coast of India and Andaman offshore. ONGC will complete the technical bid opening (TBO) for seismic data acquisition by June 2022.

In Andaman Basin, ONGC presently holds two blocks for exploration under Open Acreage Licensing policy (OALP). The government of India has also acquired seismic data in some sectors within 'No-Go' areas and few prospects are already identified. ONGC has plans to drill six wells in the next three years (two under ONGC committed work programme and four through government funding). Reputed global companies/consultants are being invited for the assessment of the basin for future exploration and exploitation plan.

ONGC's internal programme has three components; re-exploration of mature basins, consolidation of emerging basins and probing of emerging and new basins. Under this internal programme, ONGC is trying to probe around 1700 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas (MMTOE) of Yet-To-Find (YTF) reserves during FY 2022-25.

The activities include a state-of-the-art 2D and 3D seismic surveys, followed by drilling of around 115-120 wells with an estimated outlay of Rs 10,000 crore every year for next three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)