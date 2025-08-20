New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): India's online gaming bodies have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to intervene against any move for a blanket ban on real money games, even as the government prepares to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The Bill, to be moved by Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks to establish a national-level framework to regulate the online gaming sector, while prohibiting money games that operate across states or from foreign jurisdictions.

In a joint representation, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said they represent almost the entire online skill-gaming sector in the country, which they described as a cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision of a USD 1 trillion digital economy.

"On behalf of the millions of young entrepreneurs, developers, and professionals working in India's sunrise digital skill gaming sector, we write to you with the deepest respect and gravest concern regarding the news reports about the draft Bill that seeks to ban all real money games, including those based on skill. Such a blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry, and would cause serious harm to Indian users and citizens," the gaming industry bodies said.

The joint statement also noted that currently, the industry has an enterprise valuation of over Rs 2 lakh crores, annual revenue of Rs 31,000 crores, and contributes more than Rs 20,000 crores in direct and indirect taxes. The sector, which is growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent, is expected to double by 2028.

India's online gamers increased from 36 crores in 2020 to over 50 crores in 2024, while foreign direct investment of more than Rs 25,000 crores has been attracted till June 2022. The industry also supports over 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

They urged the government to adopt progressive regulation instead of prohibition, arguing that India has the unique opportunity to lead the world in gaming, technology, and digital entertainment.

"We earnestly request your urgent intervention and seek an opportunity to present our case, along with solutions that ensure responsible gaming while protecting users. We firmly believe that progressive regulation and not prohibition is the way forward for the legitimate Indian industry. With your guidance, India can set a global example by building a safe, transparent, and thriving digital gaming ecosystem," they said.

They also requested an urgent meeting with the government to present solutions ensuring responsible gaming while protecting users.

A bill to promote and regulate the online gaming sector, including e-sports, educational games, and social gaming, and to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development, and regulatory oversight of the sector, is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The bill is listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Wednesday.

It seeks to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdiction.

The bill seeks to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games.

It seeks to ensure responsible use of digital technologies and to maintain public order and protect public health. (ANI)

