Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a software outsourcing company, specializing in digital and ER&D services, announced today its financial results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of FY26 ended on 31st December 2025.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, "We are pleased with the progress achieved in the third quarter and first nine months of FY26. We delivered total revenue of Rs. 411.8 crore, reflecting 11.7% YoY growth, with an EBITDA margin of 13.9% and EBITDA of Rs. 56.5 crore, our highest to the date and fully aligned with our annual guidance. This strong performance was driven by delivery-led growth through disciplined execution and focused account management.

During this period, we added four new large clients, primarily through our existing client references, further strengthening our active client portfolio. Maintaining this momentum, in Q3FY26, we recorded total revenue of Rs. 136.1 crore with an EBITDA margin of 14.6%, representing a record quarterly margin. With continued investments in scaling our top 25 client relationships and healthy demand for digital engineering services, we remain confident of achieving double-digit growth through FY26.

We have completed total CAPEX investments of Rs. 18.6 crore so far this year and remain committed to further investments across all three geographies in FY26. Details for FY26-27 will be shared following budget finalization. Additionally, our automation initiatives are further strengthening operational efficiency, which will contribute positively to margin improvement going forward.

As we build on this performance, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth, deepening client partnerships and strengthening our position as a trusted engineering and digital services partner globally."

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2025

* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26

Key Highlights - Q3 / 9M FY26

* 9M FY26

* Revenue growth of 11.7% YoY to Rs. 411.8 crore* EBITDA margin of 13.9% at Rs. 56.5 crore* PAT* at Rs. 37.1 crore.

* Q3 FY26 total revenue was at Rs. 136.1 crore, reflecting a growth of 9.3% YoY, with EBITDA margin at 14.6%

* Top 25 clients contribute 88% of total revenues.

* Total headcount stood at 2,491 employees.

* Attrition at 14.7% (LTM).

* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26

