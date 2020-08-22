New Delhi [India] Aug 22 (ANI): OP Khaitan & Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan has been conferred with the prestigious 'Indian Achievers Award 2020' in recognition of 'Outstanding Achievement' in the field of 'Professional Consultancy.'

Gautam Khaitan has experience of more than three decades in the field of law and has served national and international clients across different sectors. He has been instrumental in making possible some of the significant mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance transactions.

In the vast career that spans over 30 years, Gautam Khaitan has established himself as a professional consultant on legal and contract issues in the corporate world.

In the world of business transactions, he is known as a lead negotiator who has coordinated on a range of complex projects that require financial and legal advice.

Gautam Khaitan has taken over the reins of OP Khaitan & Co following the demise of renowned lawyer and founder of the firm Late OP Khaitan.

The firm is now known as one of the leading entities in the legal sphere that serves a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas companies and individuals.

