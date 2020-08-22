Devoleena Bhattacharjee, our beloved Gopi Bahu celebrates her birthday today and we'd like to wish her an amazing year ahead. On days when Devoleena isn't busy answering the social media trolls and being her witty self, she's busy updating her Instagram feed. The former Bigg Boss housemate, Devoleena is quite a popular name of the Indian television and she has a strong fan base of her own. A diva in her own self, Devo, as her fans like to call her loves interacting with her admirers on a daily basis. Her Instagram is filled with her selfies and they are to die for. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

We won't be wrong in tagging Devo as the selfie queen. She's obsessed with her selfies and we have no qualms about her obsession. In fact, we like scrolling through her entire feed for her charming pictures often make our day. She's a happy soul and likes her pictures to narrate the same story. The queen of ethnicity, she's smart with her wardrobe choices and we simply love the way she carries herself. For those who don't follow her on social media, we suggest you hit the follow button as soon as you can. Trust us, you won't repent your decision. Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes a Break From Social Media, Here's Why.

Still have doubts? Why not we prove our point? Let's go through Devo's amazing selfies from her Instagram account and we bet those will help you make the right decision. Have a look...

Hey, Pretty Girl

View this post on Instagram #nofilter 🌸 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Jun 21, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

Her Smile is so Infectious

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on May 31, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Who's Cuter? Devo or her Pet?

View this post on Instagram I love you 3000 my muchkin❤️ She is love @angel_bhattacharjee A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Apr 6, 2020 at 12:15am PDT

Beautiful or Most Beautiful?

View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Feb 19, 2019 at 3:49am PST

Selfie, 'Cos Why Not?

View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Jan 20, 2019 at 7:32am PST

Loving her Ethnic Get Up

The One with the Pout

View this post on Instagram #Nomakeup #Nofilter #bereal 🌸☀️ A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 29, 2018 at 6:05am PDT

Devoleena was a strong Bigg Boss 13 contestant but unfortunately, her injury came in as a hurdle. Even after her exit from the show, she continued voicing her support for the show and we missed her inside the house every single day. Well, while her stint inside the BB house was still a short one, here's hoping she makes her announcement about the next TV show very soon. Till then, let her enjoy this special day. Happy Birthday, once again.

