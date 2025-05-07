New Delhi [India] May 7 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said Operation Sindoor is a strong response by India's armed forces against terror hubs in Pakistan and the government will ensure that every perpetrator of terror is pursued.

She said India will never tolerate terrorism.

"#OperationSindoor is a strong response by @adgpi -- hitting at the terror hubs in Pakistan. India shall never tolerate terrorism. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, we will ensure every perpetrator of terror is pursued," Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.

India has responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which has killed 26 people.

Nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Vikram Misri indicated that intelligence agencies have predicted further terror attacks against India.

"Thus compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out that if people had not been killed in Pahalgam, this day would not have come.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The government affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

It said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

