New Delhi [India], December 4: OPPO India's latest flagship smartphone series, the OPPO Find X8 Pro and OPPO Find X8, is on sale starting - 3rd December 2024 across the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. The Find X8 series is a blend of cutting-edge performance, premium design, and innovative camera technology, complemented by exciting launch offers.

Pricing & Launch Offers

* OPPO Find X8 Pro (16GB + 512GB) is priced at INR 99,999 and can be got for as low as INR 82,000* with offers.* OPPO Find X8 (12GB + 256GB), priced at INR 69,999, is available for as low as INR 55,000* with offers.* OPPO Find X8 (16GB + 512GB), priced at INR 79,999, can be availed for as low as INR 64,000* with offers.

(*Terms and conditions apply)

Camera Innovation: A Complete Flagship Experience

The Find X8 flagship series features a quad-camera system with dual telephoto cameras. The Pro model boasts an LYT808 primary sensor, a 50MP LYT600 3x Telephoto sensor with an innovative Triple Prism Lens architecture, a revolutionary 50MP IMX858 6x Periscope Telephoto sensor and a 50MP 120° JN5 Ultra-Wide Camera.

The innovative Triple Prism Lens architecture on the 3X camera--also found on the standard Find X8--allows OPPO to fit dual telephoto camera in a slim form factor for DSLR-like optical zoom capabilities without compromising the sleek design.

Advanced 2-DOL HDR and OPPO's HyperTone Image Engine further elevate the camera's performance by adjusting highlights and mid-tones on RAW sensor data to preserve details across highlights and shadows--even in challenging lighting conditions--to ensure every image is razor sharp, looks natural, and vivid. The colours in photographs are fine-tuned to Hasselblad colour science, while video recording meets the high standards of Dolby Vision to make the Find X8 Series a dream for creators.

The AI-backed Telescope Zoom feature offers seamless zoom up to 120x. Between 10x-20x, OPPO deploys AI-powered algorithms to enhance image resolution significantly. At the 20x-60x stage, the camera leverages a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) model that further enhances detail by improving colour tones, textures, and clarity. At 60x-120x, a powerful AI-powered generative model can reconstruct images at the pixel level. This allows for exceptional clarity and makes long-distance photography effortless and precise. Whether capturing a close-up at a concert or a wildlife scene from afar, the Find X8 Series ensures stunning, realistic results.

Sleek Design Meets Unmatched Durability

OPPO's design philosophy shines through in the Find X8 Series. The Pro model features a quad-curved glass body with an aluminium frame, while the standard variant opts for a flat-sided minimalist aesthetic. The Find X8 Pro--just 8.24mm thin and weighing 215g--epitomises a balance of elegance and comfort. It boasts an ultra-immersive 6.78-inch display that showcases quad-curved glass on both sides, and is available in Space Black and Pearl White, with each Pearl White device featuring a unique pearlescent pattern so no two devices look the same.

The OPPO Find X8, on the other hand, is 7.85mm slim and weighs a mere 193g. The immersive yet compact handset sports a 6.59-inch display with an ultra-narrow 1.45mm symmetrical bezel and a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish in Star Grey, and Space Black.

AI-Focused Performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9400

The Find X8 Series is the first smartphone to showcase Mediatek's cutting-edge Dimensity 9400 flagship processor that is based on its 2nd-generation 3nm design that ensures up to 40 per cent more power efficiency than its previous flagship chipset.

The Dimensity 9400's Cortex-X925 core is clocked at 3.62GHz, coupled with 3X Cortex-X4 + 4X Cortex-A720 cores. Overall, it notches 35 per cent faster CPU performance and 40 per cent faster GPU performance than the previous generation.

All-Day Power with Silicon Carbide Battery

Thanks to OPPO's new Silicon Carbide battery technology, battery life is a standout feature that ensures higher density in a smaller, more compact space. The Find X8 Pro has a 5,910mAh battery, while the standard model houses a 5,630mAh unit. Both models support rapid charging, ensuring users can stay powered throughout the day without compromise.

Silicon Carbide technology offers a series of advantages that redefine mobile battery performance. Its high thermal conductivity ensures better heat dissipation, maintaining optimal performance even during heavy use, such as gaming or extended video streaming. With 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging, users can achieve a full charge in just 55 minutes on the Find X8 Pro, while the Find X8 takes just 58 minutes. Further, OPPO's 50W AIRVOOC offers a hassle-free solution, delivering a full charge within 90 minutes.

ColorOS 15: Elevating the Find X8 Series Experience

ColorOS 15 is the perfect companion to the OPPO Find X8 Series, unlocking the full potential of these flagship devices. Tailored to leverage the cutting-edge hardware of the Find X8 Pro and Find X8, ColorOS 15 delivers a seamless blend of power and intelligence. The Luminous Rendering Engine takes full advantage of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset to ensure that every animation and interaction feels incredibly fluid, with faster touch response and unparalleled stability.

The AI Photo Remaster suite, exclusive to the Find X8 Pro, works seamlessly with the series' groundbreaking quad-camera system. This synergy allows users to enhance their shots effortlessly, from sharpening low-resolution images to removing unwanted reflections. Whether capturing stunning landscapes or perfecting portraits, ColorOS 15 ensures every photo reflects the camera's true potential.

Productivity tools like the AI Toolbox are optimised to run smoothly on the Find X8 Series' advanced architecture. Whether summarising documents, polishing text, or translating on the fly, these features turn the Find X8 Pro into a powerhouse for work and creativity. Meanwhile, Touch to Share offers seamless file sharing, enabling users to move content effortlessly across devices, including iPhones and iPads, showcasing the Find X8 Series' versatility.

*Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find X8 Series

* Customers can enjoy an instant cashback of 10% (INR 9,999 for Find X8 Pro, INR 6,999 for Find X8 12/256 GB and INR 7,999 for Find X8 16/512 GB) on the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart and mainline retailers with leading bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

* Customers can get an Exchange Bonus of Rs. 5,000, plus an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs.3,000 exclusively for OPPO loyal users. (Applicable on exchanging an old Find and Reno device).

* Customers who buy their Find X8 Pro and Find X8 will receive 6 month extended warranty.

* Additionally, customers can avail up to 24 months Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financiers like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank.

* OPPO India allows for combination of multiple offers, wherever applicable

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

