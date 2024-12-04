POCO is preparing to launch POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 in India on December 17, 2024. Both smartphones will come with advanced specifications and features. The POCO M7 Pro 5G may feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which may offer 2,100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The POCO C75 might be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. It is rumoured to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 1TB of expandable storage. The smartphone may feature a 50MP Sony camera sensor. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launch on December 12 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo X200 Series Smartphones.

