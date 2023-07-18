SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 18: June 28th, 2023, marked an unforgettable event for the Graduating Batch of 2023 from Orenburg State Medical University as the university proudly celebrated the accomplishment of its medical graduates.

The convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Prof. S.K. Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, Prof. Miroshnichenko I.V., Rector of Orenburg State Medical University, Prof. Mironchev Anton, Dean of Orenburg State Medical University, and other distinguished faculty members. The dignified personalities expressed profound joy and wished the medical graduates good luck as they embarked on this beautiful journey in the field of medicine.

The convocation ceremony at Orenburg State Medical University observed a grander event, with the students celebrating their success through a series of activities, ranging from captivating music performances to mesmerizing dance routines, showcasing the diverse cultural backgrounds of the student body. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of proud parents, who joined their children in celebrating this momentous occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class of 2023, Valedictorian Dr Ruzvi Ibrahim and Dr Bablu Suthar expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the university, faculty, their loved ones, and Rus Education for their unwavering support throughout their academic journey at OrSMU in Russia. They reminisced about the invaluable experiences gained, the challenges overcome, and the lifelong friendships forged during their time pursuing MBBS in Russia at Orenburg State Medical University.

Prof. S. K. Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, a leading overseas education provider in India and an exclusive partner of Orenburg State Medical University in MBBS admissions in Russia, extended his warm congratulations to the graduating class of 2023 at the Convocation Ceremony. He further conveyed his words of advice to the medical graduates as they began their journey to become exceptional doctors in different parts of the world. The company firmly believes in providing continuous support to every Indian student, from the initial stages of admission to the moment they proudly receive their MBBS degrees and settle as qualified medical practitioners.

Orenburg State Medical University is a renowned medical institution located in Orenburg, Russia. With its commitment to excellence in medical education and research, the university offers a comprehensive curriculum to students from around the world including Indian students, enabling them to become skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals. Today, more than 1500 Indian students are actively pursuing their MBBS in Russia at Orenburg State Medical University, working on their knowledge and skills to successfully accomplish their dreams of becoming qualified medical practitioners across the globe.

Orenburg State Medical University takes immense pride in the accomplishments of its graduating batch of 2023. The university remains dedicated to nurturing and equipping its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the field of medicine, and it looks forward to witnessing the remarkable contributions these graduates will make to the healthcare industry.

