Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since inception, OrgFarm has always strived to provide the highest quality of pure, healthy organic foods to our consumers and to offer a healthier and more abundant life for all.

OrgFarm continues to be true partners with farmers and are actively participating in a mission to create a sustainable environment & providing a life of dignity to farmers, while bringing health, happiness and true wellness to yourself.

Our vision is to bring organic farming throughout India and make it affordable to all customers, and, contribute to a food cycle that cares for people and the environment.

This Women's day, the OrgFarm team takes great pride in joining hands with women weavers from Tamil Nadu through a unique program that contributes to ensuring that women are economically empowered for the betterment of their future. In this program, for every Rs. 1000/- spent by our customers, they receive a handwoven Sungudi saree worth Rs. 750/- absolutely free, and this amount (Rs. 750/-) is fully remitted to the weavers by OrgFarm.

It's an opportune time to reflect on the important role women play in supporting a sustainable future for all and at OrgFarm, we are glad to celebrate these women weavers and the outcomes we have obtained in our women empowerment drive as an organisation. We at OrgFarm, value women and entrust them with amazing responsibilities. Women are given equal opportunities at work and are allowed to stand among, and sometimes ahead of, men in many fields.

"As such, I would also like to extend a special thank you to all our brilliant staff (men included), who are helping to create a more gender-inclusive world in their respective work. I also welcome our customers to join us in extending your support to these women and see them rise to the top," said Mukundu Kumaran, CEO at OrgFarm.

With over 1500 products to choose from, OrgFarm brings you the widest range of ORGANIC fruits, vegetables and groceries that include cold pressed oils, whole and powdered spices, whole spices, traditional variety of rice, traditional sweets, savouries and more all under one roof.

At OrgFarm - the food is as real as it gets - 100% ORGANIC Fruits, Vegetables & Groceries - Straight from the farm, harvested after we receive your orders, no long-distance shipping, no storage and certainly no artificial ripening process. We receive the harvested produce daily from our farmers which is then sorted and packed under extremely rigid hygiene protocols at our warehouse, and then dispatched to consumers in less than 12 - 24 hours. This ensures that our customers enjoy freshly harvested, contamination free food and groceries to give you and your family the purest form of nutrition you deserve.

OrgFarm currently operates in Chennai and Bangalore and offers free delivery across these two cities. We invite you to Eat Healthy, Protect Nature and Support our Farmers. Go OrgFarm!

To order visit our website: www.OrgFarm.store

