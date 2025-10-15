NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: Orient Electric Limited [BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC], part of the CKA Birla Group, has unveiled a comprehensive range of lighting solutions designed to meet evolving consumer preferences and regional trends, at the onset of the festive season. Complementing its leadership in fans, the lighting segment has become a key growth driver for the company, with investments in product portfolio and brand building leading to a consistent increase in market share.

Recent consumer trends show a shift towards lights that blend design with energy efficiency, higher wattage, and eye comfort. Smart lighting adoption is also on the rise with adaptable mood settings becoming a growing trend- from gaming setups and work from home spaces to party lighting. Orient Electric's expanded product portfolio captures all these trends and offers a full portfolio of solutions for modern homes.

* Seasonal and Festive Specials - To meet the heightened festive demand for decorative and ambient lighting, Orient has launched high CRI (Colour Rendering Index) COB strips and rope lights with 144 LEDs for uniform and spot free illumination. These high quality and durable products are reusable year after year without compromising quality.

* Region-specific lighting products - Catering to market specific insights, new launches include Razor Neo economy panels for rural markets, multiple product ranges in downlighters for region specific needs- including COB downlighters for compact junction boxes in West, Dual color Rainbow Series catering to the Eastern states and value for money Nova range of downlighters for the North region.

* Decor and Architectural Lighting - Sophisticated Decor Wall Lights for indoor and outdoor spaces, ultra slim magnetic tracks for flexible, modular installations, and Next-Gen COB (Chip On Board) designed for modern interiors are available for homes that prefer new age lighting solutions.

* Flicker-controlled panels for eye comfort - Orient Electric EYELUV Panels are available with Flicker Control Technology, developed to offer uniform, flicker-free illumination that keeps eyes relaxed even after long hours, improving long term eye health. This unique innovation makes a big difference to daily comfort and represents our commitment to leading the evolution of smarter, human-centric lighting.

Ravindra Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric, said, "Our Lighting business has firmly established itself as a strong growth pillar for Orient Electric complementing our leadership in the fans category. During the festive season, we have introduced a robust range of lighting products that blend design, technology, and regional relevance. Our focus on premiumization, smart lighting adoption, and targeted innovation is enabling us to strengthen our market position and deliver greater value to customers across India. By enhancing availability across general trade and quick commerce and e-commerce platforms, we are enhancing convenience, driving higher conversions, and meeting the evolving expectations of our consumers."

Seasonal demand for decorative and ambient lighting also peaks during festivals, creating opportunities for targeted launches and campaign activations. This Diwali, Orient Electric also launched a playful, high engagement campaign featuring long standing brand ambassador, MS Dhoni, in a podcast format with digital influencer Kusha Kapila. The company is intensifying its marketing efforts on digital and OTT platforms and driving retail visibility and presence on QCom platforms.

Orient Electric Limited is part of the CKA Birla Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion dollar revenue. With strong manufacturing capabilities and presence in over 30 countries, it is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances, switches and switchgears. In the domestic market, it has penetration up to the small towns with a well-organised distribution network reaching 1,35,000 retail outlets and a strong service network covering more than 450 cities. Orient Electric has established itself in the market as a one-stop solution provider of lifestyle electrical solutions.

The CKA Birla Group, is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion dollar revenue. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare. The CKA Birla Group continuously adapts to stay ahead in a changing world. By harnessing technology and investing in people and digital transformation, the Group consistently remains agile and delivers profitable growth. Viewing value creation through a global lens, our companies operate without borders. The CKA Birla Group companies include Birlasoft, GMMCO, National Engineering Industries (manufacturer of NBC Bearings), BirlaNu (formerly HIL), Orient Electric, CKA Birla Healthcare (CKA Birla Hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF), Orient Paper, AVTEC and Neosym. Our companies share a common purpose of serving customers, partners and communities to create long term value through trust based relationships. The CKA Birla Group is also known for its deep rooted commitment to community with institutions like BIT Mesra, Modern High Schools, BM Birla Science Centre, and The CMRI Trust Hospitals, serving millions and nurturing generations of talent.

