New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): OSIA OSIA, India's luxury herbal and organic skincare brand has registered a staggering 100% growth in 2021.

In fact, since the time of its launch four years ago, the brand has managed this growth rate every year.

Launched in the year 2018, OSIA OSIA has been successfully selling handcrafted, natural and organic herbal soaps in India, Europe, USA and Hong Kong through the online and offline retail channels. With over 20 varieties of soaps, it is among the leading luxury herbal soap brands in India.

"OSIA OSIA delivers old world wisdom of ancient wellness practices. Ayurveda and meditation are nature inspired beauty remedies. We aim to provide a zen like experience when you use our product which will not only pamper your body but also calm your soul," says Harsh Jain, Co-founder OSIA OSIA.

A conscious brand

From using certified organic natural herbs and oils for manufacturing the soaps, to using reclaimed wood for packaging, utmost care has been taken to minimize the carbon footprint. Also, the brand is skilling and training the artisans in the art of soap making through exclusive training sessions and giving them employment. At present, over 60 craftsmen are working in its factories in Bangalore and Delhi. Thus, OSIA OSIA is not just creating an authentic wellness product, but is also preserving environment and helping the marginalized section of the society.

In their endeavour to contribute towards the protection of environment, the founders, leading garment exporters, ventured into soap making. "Soap is a commodity which is used so frequently by everyone and is often laden with chemicals which harm the skin as well environment, so we decided to manufacture a 100% natural, organic and herbal soap for the consumers all over the world," adds Jain.

The brand has seen a robust growth since its inception. The pandemic has further fueled the demand for their product as the consumers are now more focused on their wellbeing. "Wellness, which was earlier supposed to be meant for the niche, has now become a household name. More and more consumers are shifting to natural and organic wellness products," he adds.

Their exotic range of soaps are made with some of the rarest and most expensive of natural oils which are not only known for amazing skincare benefits but have spiritual and therapeutical qualities as well, thereby reducing the negative energies and alleviating stress.

Inspired by the success of its soaps, the brand is planning to soon add a complete range of wellness and skin care products with its joint venture partner ZEZE from USA. ZEZE launched the brand in US market in December 2021 and witnessing its commendable acceptance and growth in such a short span of time, is extended its partnership in India to establish a strong retail presence. The brand's first exclusive retail store will be opened in Delhi NCR by the end of March this year.

"Our vision is to make OSIA OSIA a household name globally as the most authentic, luxury and organic herbal skin care and wellness brand," adds Jain.

The price range of the soaps starts from Rs. 295 and goes upto Rs. 495 and are available online in all the leading online retail platforms in India, Europe, Hong Kong and USA. The offline retail presence is in Delhi, Hong Kong, France and Switzerland.

Available at: www.osiaosia.com, Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

