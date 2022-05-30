Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI/GPRC): Charchit Mishra, the young and dynamic Director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Group was conferred with the prestigious 'Times Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year' Times Business Award 2021-22 at a spectacular function organised in the smart city here today. On behalf of OSL Group the award was received by Dinesh Kumar Parida, Senior Manager, Marketing, OSL Group.

The award was conferred by Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood in the presence of Vishal Dev, IAS Principal Secretary, Dept of Finance, Govt of Odisha, Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS Secretary, Dept of Electronics and IT, Govt of Odisha, T S Shanbhogue- Executive Director Strategic Projects, Odisha Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India and senior business leaders, eminent industrialists, entrepreneurs and intelligentsia.

On receiving the prestigious award, Charchit Mishra, Director OSL Group said, "I'm extremely grateful to receive this award which is a benchmark for excellence in corporate India. The award bears testimony to our companies focusing on various businesses, like shipping, mining, logistics, and exports of Eastern India."

"Our vision has always been to strive for excellence by constantly pushing our boundaries and taking every challenge as an opportunity to meet our business goals. We have been involved in various philanthropic activities, and I feel privileged to carry on the legacy to make our surrounding a better place to live," the young and enterprising OSL Director contended.

Charchit Mishra further stated, "The unwavering commitment and caring approach towards society helped OSL Group to become one of the largest Corporate Houses across the East Coast of India. This award goes out to the whole team of OSL Group altogether and as I accept this on behalf of OSL Group, I would like to carry forward the legacy of this organisation which is doing well and giving back to the society that we belong to."

Notably, OSL is a major stevedoring and cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handles more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors. OSL's Core Functional areas include Stevedoring, Project cargo handling, C&F Activities, Custom House Agency & Steamer Agency, etc. Besides, the Group has interests in mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging and warehousing among others.

OSL Group has multiple Harbour Mobile Cranes for Stevedoring operations at various Ports in order to enable it to increase the load/discharge rates. In addition, the OSL Group owns the state-of-the-art equipment at each of its branches to ensure smooth evacuation of cargo with adequate trailers, tippers, Payloaders and Yard Cranes.

Pertinent to note that, the 'Times Business Awards' honour the best and the brightest entrepreneurs in the industry for their entrepreneurial and business successes.

The Times Business Awards also recognise the awardees for their exemplary and ground-breaking performance in their respective business verticals every year.

Today, the award is a benchmark for excellence in corporate India.

