Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1: The world's first AI-powered Business-to-Talent platform from India, Impacteers, today announced that it is preparing and shaping the careers of over 2.1 million individuals nationwide. Dedicated to helping individuals find their true calling, Impacteers is building talent across experience levels, from recent graduates to senior professionals, spanning both the formal and organized sectors. Of the 2.1 million, more than 1.5 million are job-seekers and 6,00,000 are students poised to enter the workforce soon.

While many job seekers are still exploring their career pathways, over 50,000 have already identified their employment gaps and are working to bridge them. These interventions range from resume building aligned with career aspirations, interview preparation, mentorship, and skill enhancement, among others. To support this, Impacteers has already onboarded over 300 mentors, while 2,500 mentor profiles from diverse fields are currently under review and selection.

In addition, Impacteers has also partnered with more than 100 colleges across Tamil Nadu following a rigorous evaluation and compliance process. This partnership brings over 6,00,000 students into the platform's career-shaping ecosystem through a combination of digital and on-campus modules. The network includes government and private institutions across arts, science, and engineering disciplines. Additionally, Impacteers is in the process of onboarding other colleges within the state, while institutions in neighboring Andhra Pradesh are currently under review. The Phase-I expansion, covering the entire South India, is targeted for completion by December 2025.

Mr. Krishna Javvaji, Chairman & Founder, Impacteers, said, "Impacteers is the result of over two years of research and technological innovation, and I am proud to see it in action since our launch announcement last month in August. At its core, Impacteers is a solution to the aspirations that exist in the market, where every employer aspires to grow just as every employee aspires to grow. Employers must deepen their human connections within their teams, while employees must discover their true career paths and build the necessary skills. By enabling this balance, Impacteers helps both job seekers and recruiters find their true calling."

Impacteers, a product of Genrichers Innovations headquartered in Chennai, India, is a dynamic ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between learning and professional success. With a strong focus on mentorship, skill-building, and career guidance, it connects individuals in India and Germany with the right opportunities, resources, and experts, empowering them to grow, thrive, and achieve their goals. Backed by cutting-edge AI and a team of over 250 professionals across India, the US, Singapore and Germany, Impacteers connects not just businesses and talent but purpose-driven individuals - including students, solopreneurs, professionals, and mentors - fostering co-creation and meaningful career growth beyond traditional employment.

