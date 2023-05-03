Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/PNN): Paaduks, one of India's maiden environment-friendly vegan footwear brand has successfully achieved their vision of recycling and up-cycling over 15 lac kgs of used tyres in the last annum. After this impactful sustainable achievement, the D2C brand is now gearing up to achieve the target of recycling up to 20 lac kg of used tyres this year. Till date the brand has recycled and upcycled over 30,000 tyres and averted roughly 33,00,000 kgs of CO2 emission that would have otherwise been released in air by incinerating these tyres. The brand has been able to create this impact through their 1 lac customers this year who have contributed towards this environment friendly endeavor of the brand by making planet friendly lifestyle choices.

Amit Jain, Director, Paaduks shares, "As a brand, our core has always been 'CIRCULAR' and we have been strongly committed to our decade, old approach to staying circular by focusing on recycling and upcycling. We aim to continue to bring innovative & sustainable future-centric solutions to the Indian fashion industry. Over the last decade we have seen a shift towards a conscious lifestyle mentality. Today close to 44 per cent of Indians consider sustainability as one of the first five criteria before making a lifestyle purchase. This shift towards an eco-conscious way of living has enabled Paaduks to recycle over 15 lac kg of old tyres through 1 lac conscious customers in the last one year. We estimate further hike in this trend and aim to recycle over 20 lakh kg of old tyres this year by launching diverse footwear categories and styles with innovative technologies as pioneers in the Indian market in 2023.

Paaduks is driven with passion for creativity and sustainability, and equipped with unique tech and expertise to design footwear that embodies their principles of eco-conscious consumption coupled with the desire to be unique and comfortable. Through their designs, the brand encourages people to look good and feel good, with a conscious choice of ethical fashion. Also, the cost of sustainable products is often higher than conventional products due to its expensive raw materials and capital-intensive manufacturing process. As per a study, the No. 1 reason why Indians do not buy sustainable products is due to the high cost of sustainable products. 3 in 10 respondents said the high cost of sustainable products is the biggest barrier to sustainable behavior change. Despite of these market challenges Paaduks has been able to make a difference and drive its revenue through stylish options that are not only planet friendly but also affordable. With this commitment the brand is all set to launch new styles that are driven by innovation and is equipped to achieve their vision to attain their recycling target this year and move a step closer towards creating a more promising future in the segment of conscious fashion.

