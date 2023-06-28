VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: This consciously crafted collection not only puts forth trendy designs but also contributes towards a greener & healthier environment as it is made up of reclaimed Rubber Cork. This reclaimed rubber cork is a perfect blend of uncontaminated disposable latex gloves & tyre crumbs, making this innovative collection an environmentally friendly choice.

Effortlessly combining style, comfort, and eco-consciousness, Paaduks is on a mission to sustainability without compromising on quality & style. Catering to the needs of fashion enthusiasts, they've launched a new collection for both men & women in extraordinary 16 latest designs, in classic brown and black colours. Since we are all moving towards a gender-neutral approach, a few of their designs are unisex too.

From a secure T-strap design to a flexible and adjustable slingback, they've really upped the game of sustainable fashion. Every design is unique and draws inspiration from words like Water, Cloud and much more that beautifully defines their vision & durable footwear which ensures a luxury customer experience at every step of the day.

"When we say sustainability, it is not just in terms of the environment and planet; it is actually, in fact, rooted in multiple aspects, like material, hygiene, style, price, etc. Our all-new range of cork footwear also originates from the same idea. The climate is a major factor that impacts fashion, especially in tropical countries like India and we very often, happen to struggle with immense humidity or heavy monsoons. Hygiene, being one of the key factors in such conditions, our latest range has been designed to bring comfort in marriage with fashion. Cork being porous in nature, allows air circulation making the material breathable and avoiding odour and sweat. At the same time, it is durable and water resistant, making it just the choice for all-season wear. The sleek, functional designs are inspired by the everyday hustle we all participate in and provide that style to any look with maximum ease."

It's true that this is our latest collection but it won't be wrong to say that it surely is an all-weather collection. The impeccable properties of Cork make this footwear collection anti-skid, water-resistant, rot resistant and provide ample support to the feet with the biodegradable sole.

With a focus on longevity, this collection is designed in a way that the material is punched from within on the cork sheet & then carefully pasted, ensuring a fine and smooth texture to withstand the test of time. This not only avoids any fear of detachment but also provides an enhanced grip for maximum comfort and stability. It is a testament to the brand's dedication to creating beautiful, functional, and environmentally conscious products that empower individuals to make a positive impact through their fashion choices.

If you haven't checked out their latest cork collection yet, then trust us, you're missing out on something amazing. Explore it today at www.paaduks.com

