PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Chandigarh [India], October 23: Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of the Trident Group, one of India's leading diversified conglomerates, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, underscoring the state's recognition of his decades-long contribution to industrial growth, employment generation, and social development. State of Punjab and Nationally - Textile Sector to immensely benefit from this announcement.

Also Read | Did 2NE1's Park Bom Sue YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun Suk for USD 4.5 Quadrillion? Here's What Her Agency Said!.

With Shri Gupta's entry into the Rajya Sabha, Punjab is expected to benefit on multiple fronts -- from agriculture to industrial development -- while the national textile sector stands to gain renewed momentum. His deep understanding of manufacturing ecosystems, policy frameworks, and sustainability practices is anticipated to drive new opportunities for innovation, skilling, and MSME growth across the country.

Shri Rajinder Gupta said, "Business is my occupation, but creating opportunities is my passion. My heart has always been with the people of Punjab and the textile sector that has given me my identity. As I take on this new role in the Rajya Sabha, I see it as a platform to work relentlessly for the progress of Punjab and to strengthen India's position as a global textile powerhouse. This philosophy continues to guide my efforts to harmonise industrial growth with human development."

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2025: Jude Bellingham's Strike Sees Real Madrid Past Juventus 1-0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

A first-generation entrepreneur from Punjab, Shri Gupta established Trident in the mid-1980s and built it into a USD 2 billion global enterprise with a workforce of over 17,500 employees and exports to more than 100 countries. His leadership has positioned Trident among the world's foremost integrated manufacturers in home textiles and paper, with operations in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh and offices in the UK, USA, and Dubai.

His philanthropic initiatives through the Trident Foundation have made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and skill development across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. With personal tax contributions exceeding ₹779 crore in the past five years, he is widely regarded for his financial integrity and commitment to responsible wealth creation.

Recognised with the Padma Shri in 2007, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Ernst & Young, 2004), and the Distinguished Entrepreneurship Award (PHDCCI, 2005), Shri Gupta exemplifies how enterprise can serve society -- generating employment, advancing education, and nurturing skills across India's heartland.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Shri Gupta has held several public and institutional roles -- including Vice Chairman, State Economic Policy and Planning Board, Punjab, Chairman, Board of Governors - Punjab Engineering College (Deemed University), and Chairman, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University. His involvement with FICCI, CII, and the Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board reflects his multifaceted contributions to economic, educational, and healthcare sectors.

Through the Trident Foundation, his philanthropic efforts have transformed lives across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in the areas of education, healthcare, skill development, and community welfare.

With a personal net worth exceeding ₹5,000 crore and income tax contributions of over ₹779 crore in the past five years, Shri Gupta embodies financial transparency, ethical leadership, and responsible nation-building.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802705/Rajinder_Gupta.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)