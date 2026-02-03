BusinessWire India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3: Travel Vaidya, a Dehradun-based pilgrimage tour operator, has announced Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter services for senior citizens, families, and NRI travelers, aimed at making the sacred journey easier and more manageable. The helicopter-based pilgrimage is planned in a structured 5-night, 6-day itinerary starting from Dehradun and covers Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Also Read | 'India-US Trade Deal Details Finalized Soon': Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Confirms US Reciprocal Tariff Reduction, Joint Statement Expected (Watch Video).

The Char Dham Yatra is traditionally completed over 10 to 15 days by road and involves long mountain drives and difficult walking routes, but Travel Vaidya's Chardham Helicopter Service itinerary reduces the total travel time while maintaining a clear sequence of temple visits. The journey is planned to limit physical strain and reduce exposure to high-altitude travel fatigue, which is a common concern for elderly pilgrims.

The helicopter yatra is especially suitable for senior citizens and families because it removes the need for long road travel and steep trekking routes. The program allows pilgrims to reach each shrine through short helicopter transfers, supported temple access, and planned rest periods. This approach helps elderly travelers complete the Char Dham Yatra in a safer and more comfortable way while preserving the spiritual flow of the pilgrimage.

Also Read | Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav Directed by Delhi HC to Surrender by February 4, Bench Criticises Actor for Repeated Non-Compliance.

The itinerary includes coordinated helicopter tours, assisted darshan arrangements, and accommodation planning with vegetarian meals. Ground teams are present at each dham to manage logistics and provide on-site assistance. Medical preparedness, including oxygen support and emergency response planning, is integrated into the tour operations due to the high-altitude environment.

According to Akshay Shahu, founder of Travel Vaidya, "Many devotees wish to complete the Char Dham Yatra but are limited by health, age, or time. The helicopter yatra makes it possible for senior citizens and families to complete the pilgrimage with proper planning, safety support, and physical comfort, without rushing or exhaustion."

Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter Service operates within limited seasonal flying windows, mainly during the summer months of May and June and the post-monsoon months of September and October. Due to aviation regulations and weather conditions, seat availability remains restricted, and advance planning is required, particularly for May and June travel dates.

Further details about the Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter Service, including travel planning and seasonal schedules, are available on the official Travel Vaidya website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)