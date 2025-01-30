VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: The second edition of PAINTINDIA North Edition 2025 commenced today at the India International Convention Centre (Yashobhoomi), Dwarka, New Delhi, and will continue until 31st January, concluding at 5 PM. Bringing together over 250 exhibitors and key industry stakeholders, the event serves as a vital hub for business growth, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. With free entry for visitors, it offers professionals from the paints, coatings, and allied industries a unique opportunity to network, explore cutting-edge innovations, and unlock new business prospects.

Building on the overwhelming response to its inaugural North Edition, PAINTINDIA 2025 saw strong participation from companies across sectors, including paints, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals. The exhibition floor was a vibrant hub of activity, where businesses showcased cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and product innovations tailored to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding market. With North India's infrastructure and manufacturing sectors witnessing significant growth, the event offered valuable opportunities for networking, industry insights, and new business partnerships.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished leaders from the coatings and allied industries, setting the stage for two days of meaningful discussions and engagement. The participation of key industry figures underscores the importance of the North Indian market, with its booming housing, construction, transportation, and packaging industries creating new avenues for expansion and investment. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Anuja Saraf Agrawal, Director, British Color Industries Pvt Ltd (Nepal); Ashok Gupta, CMD, Sakarni; Ashok Rajput, Head Procurement, Akzo Nobel India Limited; Anuj Gupta, Director, Rapid Coat; Kuldip Raina, Director, Shalimar Paints Ltd; Nitin Batra, Director, KB Coatings; Nitin Jain, Director, Ozell Cooner Limited / Jewell Paints; Nitish Chopra, Business Head, JK White Cement & Paints; Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman, Sirca Paints; and Sharad Malhotra, Director, Nippon Paint India. Their presence highlighted the growing significance of the North Edition in gaining industry-wide progress.

Reflecting on the event's success, Dilip Raghavan, Managing Director, ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd., shared, "The enthusiasm and participation we witnessed at this year's PAINTINDIA North Edition reaffirm the industry's need for a strong, dedicated platform in this region. The event has grown in scale and significance, offering exhibitors and visitors an excellent opportunity to explore business potential, forge partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends."

With a sharp focus on innovation and sustainability, exhibitors introduced new product lines, advanced application techniques, and eco-conscious solutions that are shaping the future of the coatings and allied industries. The event also highlighted the expanding role of the printing inks and packaging segment, a sector that continues to thrive in North India. As businesses navigate a dynamic market landscape, PAINTINDIA provided a valuable space for discussion, learning, and industry-wide progress.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Management Board, NuernbergMesse India, added, "PAINTINDIA's presence in New Delhi ensures that the event remains accessible and relevant to the growing industrial ecosystem in this region. The response this year has been truly encouraging, and we are confident that the North Edition will continue to serve as a key facilitator of business and innovation for years to come."

As the paints and coatings industry continues to expand in North India, PAINTINDIA North Edition has firmly established itself as an essential event for professionals and businesses looking to stay ahead in a competitive market. The 2025 edition's success has set a strong foundation for future growth, and PAINTINDIA looks forward to welcoming industry stakeholders to its next chapter, promising an even more dynamic and impactful experience.

The next edition of PAINTINDIA will be held from 19th to 21st February 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

