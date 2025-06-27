SMPL

Chandigarh [India], June 27: The groundbreaking PAR 3 MASTERS, India's first-ever Pitch & Putt Golf Tournament Tour, wrapped up the first leg of its India journey with a spectacular finale at the iconic The Chandigarh Golf Club. This innovative format, built around short-game precision and strategy, began its tour in Panchkula and made stops at Oxford Golf Club (Pune), Jammu Tawi Golf Course, and Rambagh Golf Club (Jaipur), before culminating in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Rick Hurst Dies: Actor Famous for 'The Dukes of Hazzard' TV Show and Films Passes Away at 79.

The event marked a milestone in Indian golf, with over 250 golfers teeing off as early as 5:00 AM, undeterred by the hot and sultry weather. Participants included men, women, seniors, juniors, and special invitees--all united by their passion for the game. The unique Par 3 format, which limited players to just three clubs (including a putter), created a fast-paced, thrilling experience akin to the T20 format in cricket.

Club President Mr. Ravibir Singh expressed pride in hosting this tournament, stating, "It is indeed a pleasure for The Chandigarh Golf Club to host such an innovative tournament, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants. The response has been overwhelming, and this format truly brings a new dimension to the game. The club proposes hosting this on a more regular basis."

Also Read | Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

Club Captain Capt. Mohanbir Singh echoed this sentiment: "This format brought new energy to the club. Our members thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and are already looking forward to future editions."

Munish Arora, Founder of Can and Able Entertainment and Promoter of Par 3 Masters, added, "This is golf's T20 moment--fast, exciting, and accessible. We are proud to bring Pitch & Putt officially to India, under the guidance of the global governing body. Chandigarh has set the tone with a successful finale to the first leg, and we're excited to expand to more cities post-monsoon. Stay tuned for a major announcement soon."

Despite its celebratory nature, the prize distribution ceremony was held with a subdued tone in light of the nation's mourning over the tragic recent air crash. Organizers respectfully limited the festivities to a simple presentation of awards to category winners.

M. P. Singh clinched the top spot in the Men's Category, with Saahir Singh finishing as the runner-up. In the Women's Category, Roop Aulakh emerged victorious, while Kulwant Kaur took the runner-up position--both delivering impressive performances in this inaugural Pitch & Putt event.

A separate 9-hole Seniors Tournament also took place, where Brig. D. S. Thukral secured the winner's title and A. K. Batta claimed the runner-up spot.

Adding to the competitive excitement were the 'Closest to the Pin' contests, which thrilled spectators and players alike. These were won by Dr. Narinder Arora and the tournament's youngest participant, Nihaal Cheema, both showcasing exceptional accuracy.

A standout moment of the event came when S. S. Sodhi achieved a hole-in-one on the 9th hole--a rare and celebrated feat that brought a spectacular close to the tournament.

Tournament integrity was overseen by Tavleen Batra, former professional golfer and trainer, who served as the official referee.

The event was organized by Can and Able Entertainment, one of India's leading sports and entertainment management firms. It was presented by Indian Oil, with Royal Ranthambore as the Celebrations Partner and IGP as the Gifting Partner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)