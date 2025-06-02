VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: In a country where looking at a woman for 14 seconds is considered a crime and has legal punishment, incidents like Nirbhaya's brutal murder still take place. A doctor in Kolkata was severely assaulted. Many such incidents occur, whether it is the Bengaluru girl, a 3-year-old child, or a 60-year-old elderly woman. In response to this distressing reality, Pariwar Films Ltd is taking a bold step forward by launching a powerful film "Jagriti SpeakUp" focused on rape prevention and women's empowerment.

This upcoming film doesn't merely depict the problem--it delivers a compelling message of resistance, resilience, and justice. It encourages women and girls across the country to speak up, fight back, and trust that the law, the government, and society stand with them.

The film will serve as a wake-up call for both citizens and institutions, driving awareness, legal literacy, and community support to tackle sexual violence at its root.

"This film is not just cinema, it's a movement. We want every woman to know that if someone touches you inappropriately, don't stay silent. Stand up and resist. You are not alone, and you will get justice. Through storytelling, we aim to ignite a shift in societal mindset and embolden survivors to come forward. The time for silence is over," said writer of the film Pushkar Sharma.

This initiative has garnered support from CAPSI (Central Association of Private Security Industry), which is actively involved in promoting security awareness and community engagement on safety issues. Firmus Vision PR has partnered as the official PR and media partner for "Jagriti SpeakUp" ensuring the film's vital message reaches wide audiences across India and beyond.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, CAPSI, said "We commend Pariwar Films Ltd for addressing such a sensitive but necessary topic. Security is not just about systems and guards; it's about social consciousness. Empowering women to act and speak out is the first step toward safer communities."

"We are honored to be part of a film like Jagriti - Speak Up that resonates so deeply with the ongoing struggle for women's empowerment and justice. This film is more than just a story--it's a powerful movement that challenges societal norms and encourages women to stand strong in the face of adversity." -- Sunil Kumar Singh, Director, Firmus Vision PR

