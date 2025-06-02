Noida, June 2: The Greater Noida Authority has started a month-long initiative to clean all of the city's overhead water tanks in an effort to raise the quality of the drinking water. Residents may encounter brief interruptions in their water supply in certain areas during the initiative, which will start on June 3 and run through July 10.

The Greater Noida Authority's SEO, Prerna Singh, urged everyone to support the campaign. She asked residents to store water ahead of time and use it responsibly during this time, stressing that providing clean and safe water is a top priority. Although the water pressure may slightly decrease in the afternoons and evenings, the morning water supply will continue to be normal. The authority has already begun cleaning subterranean reservoirs. Overhead tanks are now the main focus to address persistent water quality complaints from different neighbourhoods. Greater Noida Water Crisis: People Wait in Long Queues As Panchsheel Hynish Society Grapples With Water Shortage (Watch Video).

Affected Areas and Cleaning Schedule

Sigma Four – June 3

Builders Area P-4 – June 4

Sector Chi Four – June 6

Sector-37 – June 12

Swarn Nagri – June 13

Omicron One – June 17

Gamma Two – June 23

Beta Two – July 7

Ecotech Three – July 10 Utensils Washed in Toilet at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground? Pics Claiming So Go Viral Amid Reports of Lack of Proper Facilities at Venue Hosting AFG vs NZ Test.

The Greater Noida Authority's official website allows residents to view the entire cleaning schedule. Prerna Singh claims that routine maintenance of overhead tanks will stop further contamination and significantly improve the water quality for thousands of residents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).