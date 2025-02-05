PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Mumbai witnessed a moment of grandeur as Parul Chawla, the most celebrated name in the PR and marketing industry, was honored by the media fraternity at MIFF. Recognized for her unparalleled contributions to shaping narratives and elevating brands, she was awarded by the Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty, who joined in celebrating this milestone.

A true powerhouse in her field, Parul Chawla's dedication and expertise have consistently set benchmarks, making her a name synonymous with success. As accolades pour in, the industry stands united in applauding her visionary leadership and the legacy she continues to build.

"I am truly humbled and grateful to be recognized by the media fraternity and MIFF. This honor is not just mine--it belongs to every storyteller, every brand, and every visionary I've had the privilege of working with. A heartfelt thank you to Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty for being a part of this special moment. The journey of crafting narratives and creating impact continues" - Parul Chawla.

