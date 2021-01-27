New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/Digpu): An entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, Vinay Lamba is proficient in numerous industry sectors worldwide including, Education, IT Services and Management Consulting.

Hailing from a humble and quintessentially middle-class Punjabi household, his meteoric rise to the top is nothing short of a reassuring reminder of the "American Dream." His unwavering commitment to pushing the envelope with innovation is commendable.

Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine brand - Passion Vista with most eminent Indians in its anniversary edition "The Most Admired Global Indians 2020" which was launched virtually on 9th January 2021. The spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visioners from different walks of life who craft, curate and conceptualise to all the industries across the globe.

Vinay's business background revolves around both the formation and expansion of a wide range of global industry channels and multinational alliances. He also specializes in Global Business Development and Growth, Strategic Partnerships, Channel Operations, Budgeting and Forecasting, Training & Development, Alliance Development Conflict Resolution, and Conflict Management.

As such, his business portfolio, which is consolidated under the Nextec Group, contains business interests across the fields of IT services, educational services, academic and professional qualifications and certification provision, and professional services, among others.

As for his professional achievements, he considers the best one to be the successful founding and development of the Nextec Group into an IT, Services, and Educational group operating across four continents, with centers in over one-hundred-and-twenty countries.

But none of it all was a cakewalk. Moving to the USA 30 years ago as an immigrant and launching a successful business from scratch in a completely new country and culture was a professional and personal challenge. However, he was fortunate enough to know where his passion lay early on in his career and was able to capitalize on it. Vinay worked towards achieving his entrepreneurial objectives rapidly.

Vinay is a strategic problem-solver who envisions smart solutions and executes them with urgency across all levels of his organizations. Furthermore, he believes in being a hands-on leader who can keep teams focused and productive, with a keen ability to forecast industry trends, capture opportunities, and catapult into them. During his career, he has successfully developed and delivered training to students and companies in the areas of leadership & management, technology and the fashion industry.

New ventures are something Vinay prides on. He makes sure to remain tenacious in building new businesses, securing customer loyalty, and forging strong relationships with partners. However, a notable weakness that has provided Vinay with valuable insights from past projects was that of sacrificing progress for perfection and information gathering, which has highlighted the importance of determining the correct timing in all endeavors.

As a strong believer in doing what you love, Vinay's biggest passion remains that of entrepreneurship. As such, the drive of striving to conceptualize, launch, and accomplish various projects and business goals has always been closely linked to his personal passion. Mr. Lamba staunchly believes in Steve Jobs, who once said, "Do what you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."

He is the founder of the International Business School of Washington with locations in Washington, Paris, Dubai and Bangalore. Additionally, he is also the founder of the University of Reston, a university-based in the Washington DC metro region focusing on Masters degree programs. Both of these universities are his initiatives to bring experiential quality education and learning opportunities for all at an affordable price to establish educational equality in society. Passion Vista recognizes such initiatives with a belief in promoting such prestigious personalities.

Iterating on his success mantra, Vinay shares that he cannot overstate his number one mantra for growth, which is to find a passion and make it your main professional occupation. "That is the best way to ensure one will successfully clear all the trials and tribulations on the road to success with unwavering faith, persistence, and determination," he added.

All successful businesses and their very existence aim to bring value to their customers rather than focusing on making profits. Aligning one's work with their passions is a good way to ensure they are in it for the right reasons. Lastly, he emphasizes to believe that tough times never last, but tough people do. "So keep persevering every day, and you will meet success sooner or later!"

