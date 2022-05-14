Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI/PNN): Patel Engineering, a 73-year premier civil construction company specialized in the hydropower sector, today announced that it has bagged a Rs 2,461 crore contract for the works of "Construction of Diversion Tunnel, Concrete Gravity Dam, Intake, Pressure Shafts, Underground Power House & Tailrace Tunnel (Lot 1) for Kwar HE Projects in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

The Kwar HE Project is being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited, a Joint Venture of NHPC Limited (a Govt of India Enterprise) & JKSPDC (a Govt of J-K Enterprise) to harness the vast hydro potential of river Chenab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Kwar HE Project which envisages the construction of a 109m high concrete gravity dam above the deepest foundation across the river Chenab of length 195m at the top. Kwar HEP is a 540MW (4x 135 MW) project with the estimated generation of 1975.54 MU (in a 90 per cent dependable year).

The works are scheduled to be completed in a period of 48 months as per the contract terms. The company already has three ongoing projects in the nearby Vicinity of the J-K State with similar geological terrains which is an added advantage for the execution of this new project.

