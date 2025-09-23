New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and a wealth-tech platform that simplifies wealth management and equity investments through a technology-first approach, has announced the launch of India's first Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund to retail investors.

In partnership with JioBlackRock, Paytm Money will offer subscriptions to the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, an equity scheme leveraging BlackRock's SAE approach for the first time in India.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on September 23, 2025, and close on October 7, 2025, and will be available exclusively on the Paytm Money app. Investors can begin with a minimum investment of just Rs 500 through SIP or lump sum.This launch marks a significant milestone in bringing equity strategies to retail investors in India.

Developed by BlackRock, the SAE approach combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and alternative data sources such as consumer transactions and search activity with the expertise of experienced fund managers. The investment process is further enhanced by BlackRock's Aladdin®, a risk and investment management platform. These methods are used to analyze large and complex data sets to generate investment insights across nearly 1,000 Indian companies.

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund provides diversified exposure by investing across large, mid, and small-cap companies within a disciplined framework. The fund has an indicative Total Expense Ratio of 0.50 per cent and carries no exit load, providing a cost-efficient structure for investors.

With Paytm Money's zero-commission model and fully digital onboarding, investors have direct access to the scheme through their smartphones.Paytm Money spokesperson said, "We have partnered with JioBlackRock to bring their flagship Flexi Cap SAE fund to retail investors in India. The entry point has been lowered to just ₹500, enabling every Indian investor to access strategies that were earlier available only to global institutions."

JioBlackRock spokesperson said, "We are pleased to partner with Paytm Money to expand retail access to our Systematic Active Equity capabilities. For a digital first AMC, having a partner like Paytm Money with a wide distribution reach, we aim to offer a scalable, low-cost equity solution suited to India's expanding market breadth."

Paytm Money continues to strengthen its role as a leading wealth-tech platform, enabling investments in equities, mutual funds, F&O, SIPs, IPOs, NPS, and debt instruments. Through its technology-driven model, Paytm Money is extending retail participation in India's capital markets. (ANI)

