New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): One 97 Communications Limited on Thursday said its key services, including the Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm QR, Soundbox, card machines and Payment Gateway, will continue to operate uninterrupted despite regulatory action against its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, by the Reserve Bank of India.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that its broader ecosystem, including Paytm Gold and Paytm Money, remains unaffected and will continue normal operations.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

The statement comes after the RBI, in a press release dated April 24, cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited with effect from the close of business on April 24, 2026.

"As previously disclosed on March 1, 2024, the Company does not have any exposure to PPBL or any material business arrangements with PPBL. No services provided by the Company are in partnership with PPBL. Additionally, PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from the Company," the company said in its exchange filing.

Also Read | 'May My Corpse Not Even Be Touched by Papa': Lawyer Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur After Posting WhatsApp Status Note.

The company also said there is no direct financial impact, noting that it had already impaired its investment in PPBL as of March 31, 2024.

Reassuring stakeholders, Paytm said its services have been operating without interruption and will continue to do so, underlining that the RBI's action should be viewed strictly in the context of PPBL and not the listed entity.

The RBI has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, citing regulatory violations and concerns over the bank's operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)