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US US Who Was Ernie Dosio? Millionaire US Big-Game Hunter Trampled to Death by Elephants in Gabon During Hunting Trip Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old US hunter and vineyard owner from California, was killed in an elephant attack during a licensed safari in Gabon. A well-known figure in hunting circles and owner of Pacific AgriLands Inc, Dosio had decades of experience in big-game hunting. Authorities are arranging the return of his remains to the US.

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A 75-year-old American big-game hunter and vineyard owner, Ernie Dosio, was killed after being trampled by a herd of elephants during a hunting trip in Gabon, officials and reports said. The incident occurred in the Lope-Okanda rainforest, where Ernie Dosio had been on a licensed hunt for antelope species.

Dosio, a resident of Lodi California, was reportedly accompanied by a professional hunter when they encountered a group of five female forest elephants with a calf. The animals charged after being startled, resulting in Dosio’s death and leaving his guide seriously injured. Hippo Attack in Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Veterinarian Killed by Hippopotamus at Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari in Shivamogga.

Who Was Ernie Dosio?

Dosio was a prominent figure in hunting and agricultural circles in California. He owned Pacific AgriLands Inc, a business managing around 12,000 acres of vineyard land in Modesto and offering services to wine growers.

He was also associated with the Sacramento Safari Club and was known for participating in big-game hunts across Africa and the United States over several decades. In addition, Dosio served as a “Great Elk” with the California Central District Elks, a group involved in charitable and veteran support activities. Circus Tiger Viral Video: Big Cat Loeaps Into Crowd After Net Collapses in Russia.

Details of the Incident

According to the safari operator, Dosio was on a licensed hunt targeting yellow-backed duiker, a species of antelope. Hunting regulations required that firearms be provided locally rather than carried by the client.

During the expedition, Dosio and his guide reportedly came across a herd of forest elephants in dense terrain. The animals, accompanied by a calf, reacted defensively and attacked. The safari company confirmed the death and said the accompanying professional hunter sustained serious injuries.

Forest elephants in Gabon are classified as highly endangered. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the country is home to around 95,000 forest elephants, representing a significant portion of the global population.

Supporters of regulated hunting argue that licensed activities contribute to conservation efforts through controlled culling and funding. Critics, however, continue to oppose big-game hunting on ethical and ecological grounds.

Dosio’s death has drawn reactions from members of his community in California. In a statement, a representative of the Lodi Lodge described him as a long-time member and a prominent local figure. The US Embassy in Gabon is coordinating the return of his remains to the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).