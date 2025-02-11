New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Paytm Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by 12.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), reaching Rs 5.04 trillion in Q3 FY25.

According to a UBS report, this growth helped Paytm gain a 19.2 per cent market share, marking an increase of 70 basis points (bps) over the previous quarter.

This progress follows regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and underscores Paytm's resilience in the competitive digital payments market.

Beyond digital payments, Paytm's financial services segment saw a remarkable 33.5 per cent revenue growth QoQ, primarily driven by merchant loans.

The company's ability to integrate financial services with its payments platform has strengthened its role in India's digital transformation.

In addition, Paytm optimized its cost structure, reducing employee costs by 9 per cent QoQ, further reinforcing its path to profitability.

Paytm's strategy to onboard more merchants continues to yield results. In Q3 FY25, the company added one million new merchants, bringing the total to over 43 million. Additionally, the adoption of Paytm's payment devices increased by 0.5 million during the quarter, further cementing its position as India's preferred digital payments platform.

Paytm's growth is not limited to payments. The company's merchant credit services also saw strong traction, reinforcing its commitment to supporting businesses with a wide range of digital financial solutions. As Paytm increases its promotional activities, it is expected to gain even more market presence and brand recognition.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 18,280 million, reflecting a healthy 10.2 per cent growth. Furthermore, financial services revenue witnessed an impressive 33.5 per cent QoQ growth, driven primarily by the surge in merchant loan disbursements.

Paytm continues to enhance its digital ecosystem for both consumers and businesses. With a solid business model integrating payments, financial services, and digital tools, the company is well-positioned to further expand its market share and sustain its growth momentum in the coming quarters. (ANI)

