Singapore/ Tokyo [Japan], June 13: Peak Energy, a pan-Asian renewable energy developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP), has acquired 11 MW of ready-to-build (RTB) high-voltage solar projects across Japan. Solar projects to come online by 2027 and enable corporates in Japan to decarbonize operations and save costs.

Located in four different regions of Japan (Chubu, Chugoku, Hokkaido and Kansai), the projects are scheduled for completion in 2027 and are expected to generate more than 13 GWh of clean electricity each year for several decades, thereby avoiding nearly 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing around 2,000 cars from the road.

The electricity produced from these sites will be sold to corporates through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), at fixed prices, allowing customers to make immediate savings on their electricity bills and to shield themselves from fluctuations in electricity tariffs for 20+ years.

This transaction also marks another milestone in Peak Energy's rapid growth in Japan, where the company already co-owns a 28 MW plant in Kyushu and is actively expanding activities across a range of energy services, including onsite solar, offsite solar and collocated solar + battery energy storage systems (BESS). Across the Asia-Pacific region, Peak now owns over 200 MW of solar projects in operation or under construction, along with 298 MWh of battery energy storage capacity in operation or under construction.

"This acquisition reinforces our long-term commitment to Japan," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. "Combined with our broader pipeline of high-voltage assets, it will support our mission to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy solutions to businesses nationwide."

"Given how slowly new supply of large-scale solar capacity is coming on stream in our country, we are excited that we will be able to provide our corporate customers with clean energy within the next couple of years," added Eiji Sato, Country President of Peak Energy in Japan.

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets across Asia. Peak Energy delivers clean, affordable, and reliable power solutions to corporate customers through a diverse range of business models, including utility-scale solar, off-site and on-site corporate PPAs, and battery storage. Peak currently owns over 200 MW of operating assets across the region, including 28 MW in Japan. Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, with approximately USD 73 billion in assets under management.

