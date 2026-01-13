PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: The Peakst8 Festival, powered by preventive healthcare and fitness company Fittr and organised by Rainmatter, a Zerodha-backed fund investing in climate and health-focused startups, brought together entrepreneurs, founders, fitness enthusiasts, everyday athletes and health startups to explore a more inclusive approach to fitness and preventive healthcare.

Fittr played a central role in shaping the festival's approach, focusing on participation, consistency and accessibility. The event moved away from performance benchmarks and encouraged engagement in movement at one's own pace, supported by the community.

Rainmatter described Peakst8 as the culmination of a year-long community initiative aimed at individuals "who live between the couch and competition."

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, said in his LinkedIn post after the festival, "Saturday, 7 PM at the festival, almost 3,000 people after a full day of workouts and workshops on health and nutrition, the energy was electric, not depleted. There was absolutely no alcohol. The feedback: a resounding yes." He noted that the idea behind hosting Peakst8 was to test openness to health-centred events and that bringing such experiences to more cities is part of efforts to shift cultural norms around health.

Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr, said in a post on LinkedIn, "There's big food, there's big alcohol, there's big tobacco, there's big dairy, there's big sugar, there's big pharma, there's big tech, where's big health and fitness? It's time for everyone building in health to come together!" He added that increasing health consciousness, even from a small base, from "less than 1% health conscious to 2%" should be a shared priority for entrepreneurs, investors and consumers alike.

According to the World Health Organisation, physical inactivity is a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension, which together account for more than 60% of deaths in India. Studies show that regular moderate physical activity significantly lowers the risk of early mortality and improves long-term health outcomes. Preventive healthcare measures, including routine physical activity, early diagnostics and health monitoring, are increasingly recognised as cost-effective ways to reduce the healthcare burden and support longevity.

Fittr has expanded from fitness coaching to a broader preventive healthcare ecosystem. The company is integrating movement, health monitoring, diagnostics and access to medical consultations to help individuals identify health risks early and build sustainable health routines.

