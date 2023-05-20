PEPE, Big Eyes Coin, And FLOKI Are Investors' Most Watched Meme Coins In 2023: Which One Has The Most Utility?

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ATK): Meme coin season is roaring. Pepe Coin (PEPE) reached unprecedented levels of growth within one month of the meme coins launch, reaching a whopping $1 billion market cap that once took Dogecoin four years to achieve. Even Elon Musk's attention has been drifting away from Dogecoin, having subtly made a tweet indirectly promoting the new Milady Meme Coin--causing its price to skyrocket by over 22,000% in 7 days.

The next generation of meme coins is here, but why are they soaking up the attention of Dogecoin investors--are they simply Dogecoin clones or do their features make them the future leaders of meme coins as we enter the Web 3.0 metaverse?

Pepe Coin Is The New Face Of Meme Coins: Will It Last?

An internet sensation for over a decade, the 'Pepe The Frog' meme. With humble beginnings on 4Chan, it is being used all over social media with its iconic expressions that have commonly been combined with phrases such as 'Feels good, man' or 'Feels sad, man'.

Well, many investors that bought into Pepe Coin can say it 'Feels good, man', since the crypto coin used the Pepe meme stardom to catapult its price by up to 1,000,000% in 5 days after launch this April 2023.

Pepe Coin received more trading volume than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) combined. Could this mean Pepe has more meme power than Doge? Both are arguably just as popular. However, Dogecoin received flack for having poor utility, since DOGE operates on the Proof-of-Work mechanism that makes generating and trading Dogecoin unsustainable since it's energy-inefficient--leading to significant carbon emissions.

Pepe Coin is an Ethereum-based coin using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, giving it the advantage over Dogecoin for being the greater sustainable option with faster transactions and lower cost fees.

Floki: Just Another Dogecoin?

The mascot that represents the branding of this meme coin isn't just any Shiba Inu, but Elon Musk's pet dog 'Floki', which happens to be a Shiba Inu! Of course, the Shiba Inu breed is associated with the doge meme, which many meme coins are inspired by, including Dogecoin.

Unlike Dogecoin, Floki (FLOKI) uses a PoS mechanism that makes it instantly more scalable than Dogecoin. FLOKI aims to create a doge meme coin to have a genuine utility that benefits its community--not just relying on community hype to boost its value--we're pointing our fingers at you, DOGE.

FLOKI has four flagship utility projects that cover gaming, NFT marketplaces, and content platforms to all co-exist within the metaverse ecosystem Floki are trying to build.

Big Eyes Coin: On Track For Massive Success?

This meme coin is themed around the cutesy art of cats and has already raised $36 million while still being in pre-sale until June 3rd, 2023. Much of the hype around Big Eyes Coin (BIG) revolves around its community-led, sustainable, and ethical principles.

BIG has already donated $15,926.20 to 15 charities worldwide, including ocean sanctuaries. 80% of tokens will be made available to its community to give them dominant ownership as a true DeFi currency. Unlike DOGE, BIG is powered by the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism that makes generating and trading BIG energy-efficient with fast transactions, full anonymity, and low-cost fees.

Big Eyes Coin has its eyes set on the prize for the Metaverse, to be a pioneer in building out an ecosystem fit for Web 3.0, creating a virtual space for the community to play, communicate, and trade--opening them up to new decentralized economic opportunities.

BIG is launching a casino platform with 14 P2E games and 4,000 casino games on August 29th, 2023. The crypto community will have an unrivaled fun economic opportunity within the BIG metaverse. With the BIG tokens earned from gaming, you can spend at BIGs NFT marketplace with many cute digital assets to acquire, share and sell at the NFT Sushi Crew--an online virtual club for all BIG members to share their NFTs and socialize.

Meme Coin Ecosystems Are The Future of Crypto?

The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is still fresh in development, but with BIG's unique meme power and a wide variety of P2E options and NFT art, BIG has the power to dominate the meme coin market after pre-launch. Early investors looking to scoop up BIG now are in luck. For a limited time only, BIG can be purchased at its stage 3 price for only $0.00017!

