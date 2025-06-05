PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has been acknowledged as a 'Most Honored Company' in the prestigious 2025 Asia (ex-Mainland China) Executive Team survey of the highly regarded buy-side and sell-side portfolio managers and research analysts conducted by Extel (formerly known as Institutional Investor Research). Recognized under multiple categories, including Best CEO, Company Board of Directors, Overall ESG, Best Investor Relations Program, and Best Investor Relations team.

Persistent has been recognized across multiple categories and improved its overall weighted score from 7 last year to 24 this year, demonstrating excellence in executive leadership, investor relations, corporate governance, and ESG practices. Among combined (buy-side and sell-side) analyst rankings, prominent positions include:

* First ranking for the following categories:

* Best CEO - Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director* Company Board of Directors* Overall ESG

* Second ranking under the 'Best Investor Relations Program' category

* Third ranking under the 'Best Investor Relations Team' category

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"We are proud to be recognized once again by Extel, and I am grateful to the portfolio managers and analysts who rated us so highly in the survey. This year's rankings reflect a significant improvement from last year, underscoring our continued focus on delivering best-in-class outcomes for all our stakeholders. Thank you to the Persistent team for their dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance, communication, and performance. We will continue to engage meaningfully with the investment analyst community, sharing our progress and priorities with the same credibility, consistency, and accountability that have defined our approach."

The Extel Executive Team surveys are a trusted benchmark for buy-side and sell-side professionals to evaluate corporate performance across leadership, governance, and investor relations. Known for its independent, proprietary research and rankings, this year, Extel's survey saw participation from over 6,300 portfolio managers, investors, and analysts evaluating companies across 18 sectors.

The leading positions across multiple categories highlight Persistent's strong executive leadership, clear and consistent communication, and disciplined capital allocation. The recognition also reflects the Company's proactive investor engagement, credibility of its investor relations team, quality, granularity and transparency of disclosures, and thoughtful approach to ESG strategy and stakeholder engagement, reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation and governance excellence. Persistent had also earned top rankings in the 2024 edition of the survey.

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 24,500 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15 as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 327% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

(c) 2025 Persistent Systems Ltd. All rights reserved.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704143/Persistent_Systems_Extel.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/4851381/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

