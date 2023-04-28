Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Getting a personal loan is easy and hassle-free on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. One can avail this unsecured credit to manage both planned and unexpected finances. With features like minimal documentation and quick disbursal, one can easily get funding online. Individuals looking for the best lending options can easily visit the Bajaj Markets' app or website, submit their basic information, and avail of an offer from their chosen lending partner. On Bajaj Markets, personal loan interest rates start from just 10.49 per cent p.a. Here are the interest rates offered by different lending partners on Bajaj Markets.

The interest rates are subject to change at the lender's discretion. Reports point to a whopping increase of Rs. 37.7 trillion in the number of personal loans taken in 2022. The ease of access, combined with digital lending solutions are contributing factors to this rise. Bajaj Markets offers such provisions, deploying digital provisions for individuals looking to reap the benefit of hassle-free financing. All one has to do is complete the application form and check personal loan eligibility. Then, choose the lending partner, review the offer, and authorise disbursal. The process is simple, and one can check for loan offers through the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

