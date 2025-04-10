NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Bajaj Markets has simplified the process of securing personal loans, offering access to a reliable financial solution for a variety of needs. Be it planning a major event or facing an unexpected expense, the personal loans available through the financial marketplace can be a valuable resource. These loans can help cover costs with speed, convenience, and customisation for borrowers across India.

With personal finance needs becoming increasingly diverse, Bajaj Markets now enables customers to access instant personal loans through a fully digital process, eliminating paperwork and long waiting times. Whether it's for medical emergencies, weddings, travel, or home renovation, users can apply for a personal loan that is tailored to suit their unique requirements.

Key Features of Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets

* Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 50 Lakhs

* Tenure: Flexible repayment options ranging from 12 to 96 months

* Interest Rates: Starting from as low as 9.99% p.a.*

* Processing: Completely digital, with approvals in minutes and quick disbursal

In addition to personal loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide range of financial products such as credit cards, investment plans, insurance solutions, and CIBIL score checks. Explore these products on the Bajaj Markets website or app today.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer 'India ka Financial Supermarket'. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience 'India ka Financial Supermarket'.

