Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh today honored Senior Lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP, KTS Tulsi and Manmohan Sarin, Senior Advocate on completing 50 years of their exemplary contribution to the legal profession.

The college hosted a webinar, powered by Krisumi Corporation to share highlights and bring in alumni to discuss the good old memories.

The event was also graced by the presence of dignitaries including Vineet Nanda (Founder Member & President, Delhi Chapter), Maninder Singh Bains (IAS) President, Alumni Association, Navneet Soni, (IRS), Vice President, Alumni Association, Sukhjit Dhiman (General Secretary, Alumni Association), Sangam Kapoor, Principal, Govt. College, Jagseer Mann (Founder Member and Vice President Alumni Association), Dr. Sonal Mansingh, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Chief Minister, Haryana.

Speaking at the webinar, KTS Tulsi said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate the Executive Committee of Govt College, Chandigarh and the Alumni Association for having such an active and widespread association where people are now regularly communicating and remembering their days when all of us transformed from mere boys to men. I was a passionate debater in college. Every time there was a debate anywhere, we would team up and land up there. We collected lots of trophies and we were crazy about debates, a bunch of us. I have so many good memories of my days spent here. Whatever I am today, I owe it to the college. It was a delightful experience to reunite with classmates and recollect the fond memories of the college days."

KTS Tulsi is a Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP. Born in 1947 at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Tulsi graduated with Hons. in Political Science from the Punjab University and completed his Bachelors in Law in 1971, when he was enrolled as a member of the Bar of Punjab & Haryana High Court. He has appeared in more than thousands cases in the Supreme Court, Punjab & Haryana High Court and other High Courts in the country.

Manmohan Sarin, Senior Advocate said, "I am truly honoured and grateful to the Alumni Association of PG Govt College, Chandigarh for this webinar session. The platform is truly valuable as it takes us back to the memory lane of those golden years."

Jatinder Cheema, Partner, Amarchand Mangaldas said, "I am grateful to KTS Tulsi and Manmohan Sarin for their exemplary contribution to the legal profession. They are a finest example of honesty and hardwork and we are grateful to learn from their experiences."

"It's a pleasure to host veteran lawyer and alumni KTS Tulsi at this webinar whose glorious journey, persona and body of work need no further introduction," said Vineet Nanda, Founder Member of Alumni Association & President, Delhi Chapter of the Alumni Association & Director - Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation, a JV of Sumitomo Corporation Japan, a fortune 500 company and the automobile components behemoth Krishna Group.

Maninder Singh Bains (IAS) President, Alumni Association, said, "It's good to cherish those memories during the college days. We are all proud to have such an experienced and veteran Alma mater that has so enriched us and made us what we are."

Jagseer Mann, Founder Member and Vice President, Alumni Association said, "It's a proud moment for the college to have such an eminent personalities as our alumni, who are a finest example of sheer brilliance and character. We all recollect good old memories and such events help in strengthening bonds among alumni. I wish them all the best and thank them for their service to the legal profession."

Navneet Soni, Vice President, Alumni Association said, "I would like to thank both KTYS Tulsi and Manmohan Sarin for taking out time from their busy schedule and join us for this interactive session. It is truly an honor to learn from these gentlemen."

Sukhjit S. Dhiman, Founder Member and General Secretary, Alumni Association said, "I would like to thank KTS Tulsi and Manmohan Sarin for their valuable contribution to the legal profession and the college. On behalf of the entire Alumni Association, I thank them for participating in the webinar session and wish them all the best."

Prof. Prahlad Aggarwal, Senior Faculty Member, Govt College Chandigarh said, "It is truly an honor to see such remarkable personalities from our college who have made their presence felt in the legal fraternity through sheer hardwork."

The college hosts such events yearly but in the wake of the current pandemic situation, it was held virtually.

PG Govt College Chandigarh is a premium multi faculty, NAAC accredited Grade A institute, based in India. There are as many as 30 departments in Humanities, Commerce, Science, Information Technology, Physical Education as well as PG courses in Chemistry, Commerce, History, Hindi, English, Physics, Punjabi, Physical Education and Information Technology.

The college boasts of a large sports ground with cinder track and a sports pavilion. Over the years it has created a niche through excellence in Business Administration, Law and Politics.

