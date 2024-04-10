BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: P&G Health, a global leader in nerve care and makers of Neurobion, achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the 'Largest online photo album of people wearing pin badges'. The record-setting photo album features 50,379 dedicated doctors across the Nation proudly sporting pin badges, symbolizing their commitment to raise awareness and advocate early intervention to #TestTheSigns for Peripheral Neuropathy.

Peripheral Neuropathy, a condition caused due to factors such as Vitamin B deficiency, Diabetes, Aging among other risk factors, affects 8 in 10 adults in India1. Yet it often goes undiagnosed or untreated due to lack of awareness and ignorance about the early symptoms. B vitamin deficiency and certain Medications are other high-risk factors along with diabetes, leading to peripheral nerve damage. Published studies across different countries confirm that up to 80% of patients with PN remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "Collaborative efforts between healthcare professionals, patient education, and screening of high risk patients are essential to improve diagnoses and management of Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) in India. Through this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, Neurobion, India's #1 Vitamin-B brand from P&G Health aims to shine the spotlight on this prevalent health issue, and the role of B vitamins in supporting healthy nerve functions. Not many people are aware that early diagnosis can help enable better treatment outcomes and better quality of life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each doctor who enthusiastically participated in this monumental endeavor. Through such efforts, we will continue to create a community of empowered healthcare providers to enhance patient care and outcomes."

Nikhil Shukla, Country Representative - India, SAARC & APA, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, said, "P&G Health has always remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and empowering communities to take charge of their well-being. We are delighted to witness another pathbreaking GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achieved by P&G Health's Neurobion. This accomplishment accentuates how important it is to prioritize nerve health, an aspect which is often overlooked in our country."

Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, said, "I am delighted to confirm another pathbreaking GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achieved by P&G Health's Neurobion. The record showcases the brand's effort to spread the word about nerve care. I am happy to declare, they are now Officially Amazing!"

As P&G Health gears up for Neuropathy Awareness Week 2024, it continues its endeavor to educate patients and consumers alike on the importance of Nerve Care in collaboration with healthcare professionals, medical organizations, influencers, partners, consumers, and patients. For more information on upcoming initiatives, please write to P&G Health media contacts. Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

