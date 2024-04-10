New Delhi, April 10: Truecaller, the popular caller ID and call blocking app, has expanded its functionality with the launch of Truecaller for web. The new service extends the convenience of Truecaller to PC, offering web support specifically for Android users.

Truecaller for web feature can help users who rely on the app for verifying calls and messages on their Android phones can now enjoy the same functionalities on their PC or laptop. This integration might enhance productivity and users can manage communications across devices with ease. iPad Pro, iPad Air 2024 Launch Date: Apple Likely to Unveil New Tablets on This Date, Check Expected Prices and Specifications.

As per a report of Times of India, Truecaller has made progress in its efforts to integrate its services with PC environments by launching Truecaller web support for Android. This move will provide users with more versatile ways to control their calls and messages. The integration allows users to check unknown numbers and messages directly on their PC, which streamlines the process of managing communications.

How To Link and Enable Truecaller for Web on Android Device?

To get started with Truecaller for web on Android device, users need to follow a few steps. First, users should have the Truecaller app installed and set up on their Android phones. Next, users should click on the Messages tab at the bottom of the app. Next, the users should tap the three dots on the top right of the screen and choose Messaging for web. Users can also visit the Truecaller website and link their Android devices by following the on-screen instructions.

How Truecaller for Web Will Enhance User Experience?

The introduction of Truecaller for web enables the ability to check unknown numbers and messages on PC and laptop. It will be beneficial for professionals and individuals who spend a lot of time on their computers for work or personal use. Features like spam blocking, call identification and quick access to message will be easily accessible without having to check your phone. Google Cloud Next 2024: Gemini AI in Cloud Database, BigQuery and Looker; Check Details.

As per reports, Truecaller for web loads quickly and displays SMS, IM and business messages categorised into inbox, spam and promotions. Users can also attach multiple files up to 100MB and also mark messages as urgent using Truecaller’s Urgent Messages feature.

