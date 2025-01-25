PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Phantom Digital Effects Limited(NSE: PHANTOMFX), a leading creative visual effects (VFX) studio,is excited to announce the appointment of Ian Unterreiner as Executive Vice President, a key strategic move aimed at driving innovation and expanding the studio's global presence.

Also Read | Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

New Leadership Appointments

Ian Unterreiner brings nearly two decades of experience in post-production, corporate strategy, and leadership. Throughout his career, he has worked with top-tier studios such as Netflix, Marvel, Paramount, Sony Pictures and Zoic Studios. His portfolio includes iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time, and Homeland, as well as notable advertising campaigns for brands like BMW, PlayStation, and Dr. Pepper. Ian's previous leadership roles include Senior Vice President at Zoic Studios, where he oversaw advertising, games, and VR production, and Executive Producer and Head of Production at Radium. These positions allowed Ian to cultivate creative talent, optimize global VFX pipelines, and implement forward-thinking strategies that positioned these companies as industry leaders.

Also Read | CNN Layoffs: US-Based Media Firm Laying Off 200 Employees From TV Business Amid Its Shift To Focus on Digital Audience, Know What It Means for News Industry.

In his new role at PhantomFX, Ian will oversee key strategic initiatives to strengthen the studio's market presence and enhance operational excellence. His responsibilities will encompass strategic growth planning, revenue management, customer-focused development, cross-functional leadership, brand and market expansion, as well as overseeing operations and production across PhantomFX and its current and future subsidiaries. His appointment highlights PhantomFX'songoing commitment to delivering world-class VFX solutions and innovative creative strategies. Ian's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in further elevating PhantomFX's competitive edge in the evolving entertainment industry.

In a complementary move, Tippett Studio, subsidiary of The Phantom Group, has appointed Christina Wise as Vice President of Business Development. Christina brings over 20 years of experience in business development and VFX, having worked with industry giants such as Warner Bros., Universal, and Netflix. She has contributed to large-scale film and VFX-driven projects that have garnered global attention.

In her new position, Christina will focus on expanding Tippett Studio's global footprint, building strategic partnerships, and identifying opportunities to further integrate the studio's expertise with PhantomFX's broader business goals. Christina's deep understanding of the VFX industry and her strong track record in driving growth will be critical to Tippett's continued success and its integration into PhantomFX.

Secured Contracts and Revenue Projections

Phantom FX has further strengthened its financial position by successfully collecting 25% of outstanding payments, reflecting its effective operational performance. Additionally, as outlined in the company's previous NSE update, Phantom FX has secured Rs27 Cr in new contracts during the October to December 2024 quarter. Of this total, Rs20 Cr will be recognized as revenue in the second half of FY25, with the remaining Rs7 Cr contributing to revenue in subsequent months.

These developments are in line with Phantom FX's revenue projections for FY25, estimated between Rs100 Cr and Rs110 Cr. This progress underscores the company's robust growth trajectory, enhancing its financial stability and solidifying its position in both international and domestic markets.

Commenting on the development Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited said, "The appointment of Ian Unterreiner as Executive Vice President marks a significant step forward for PhantomFX. With nearly two decades of experience in corporate strategy and studio oversight, Ian brings valuable expertise from his work with top studios and acclaimed television series such as Game of Thrones and Arrow. His indepth knowledge in VFX and business development is expected to play a key role in enhancing our global VFX pipeline and supporting the company's creative growth.

Christina Wise, appointment as Vice President of Business Development at Tippett Studio reflects the company's focus on strengthening its leadership team. With over 25 years of experience in the VFX industry and notable projects such as Blade Runner 2049 and The Mandalorian, Christina's background in feature film production and business development aligns well with PhantomFX's strategy for expanding its market presence and developing new business opportunities in both domestic and international markets. The company remains focused on delivering high-quality VFX solutions and driving continued growth in the global market."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)