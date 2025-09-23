PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 22: The vibrant campus of Oxford International College, Indore, recently hosted the much-anticipated national convention, PharmaVision-2025, with the theme Indian Pharmacist: Innovation to Impact for Viksit Bharat@2047. This two-day event brought together over 800 pharmacy students, faculty members, and industry professionals from across the country and even included international delegates from neighboring Nepal. The excitement in the air was palpable as passionate individuals gathered to explore the future of pharmacy and healthcare solutions.

The inaugural session was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Inder Singh Parmar, the Higher Education, Technical Education, and Ayush Minister of the Madhya Pradesh Government. His words resonated with the aspirations of the young attendees, emphasising the importance of innovation and dedication in the pharmaceutical industry. Accompanying him was Dr Virendra Solanki, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who highlighted the critical role students play in shaping the future of healthcare. The event was thoughtfully convened by Dr Priya Jain, Principal of Oxford International College (Pharmacy), and supported by Adv. Akshanshu Tiwari, the Chairman of the college, served as the patron.

Under the guidance of Pharma Vision National Convener Aniket Shelke and State Convener Ms Kamaksha Gaud, the event featured an array of engaging activities. Participants showcased their creativity and knowledge through poster presentations, model demonstrations, and exciting competitions, including the Pharmapreneur challenge and a dynamic Pharma Quiz. Traditional cultural events added a festive touch, allowing attendees to celebrate their heritage while exploring the contemporary world of pharmacy.

As the convention came to a close during the valedictory session, attendees were inspired by guest speaker Mr Arjun Deshpande, CEO of Generic Aadhar Pharma Retail Chain. His journey of creating innovative solutions in the healthcare sector captivated students, motivating them to pursue their dreams with passion and resilience. The valedictory session was further graced by Adv. Pushyamitra Bhargav, the Mayor of Indore, and special guest Shri Devadutta Joshi, National Co-Organising Secretary of ABVP, participated in the prize distribution ceremony, recognising the achievements of outstanding participants.

The two-day pharmaceutical extravaganza was not just an event; it was a celebration of ambition, innovation, and collaboration in the pharmacy sector. The presence of influential personalities like Shri Chetas Sukhadiya, Dr Akshay Tiwari, Shri Sandeep Vaishnav, Dr Punit K Dwivedi, Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury, and Shantanu Tiwari underscored the support and enthusiasm of the industry toward budding pharmacists.

PharmaVision-2025 stands as a testament to the aspirations of a new generation committed to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions. The event has surely ignited a spark among pharmacy students, encouraging them to envision a brighter future in the pharmaceutical field.

