Bigg Boss Malayalam returned with its seventh season on August 3, 2025, promising more fun, drama and thrill. The ever-charismatic Mollywood icon Mohanlal returned for another season of hosting with a fresh theme, a vibrant mix of contestants and more. Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 features Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, the season's first openly lesbian couple. While the two were subjected to derogatory comments from a few housemates, host Mohanlal took a strong stand for them. The seventh week of the show featured a heartfelt moment where the couple proposed to each other, exchanged rings and also shared a kiss. ’Bigg Boss Malayalam 7′: Mohanlal Blasts Lakshmi As He Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia, Asks Her To Leave the Show if She Can’t Accept It (Watch Video).

‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Lesbian Couple Adhila and Noora’s Heartwarming Proposal

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 concluded with the eviction of Rena Fathima in the weekend episode. Another highlight of the week was the heartwarming proposal of Adhila and Noora. During the hotel task, Adhila, who portrayed a hotel owner’s daughter, proposed to Noora, who played a janitor. Adhila kneeled down, offered a red rose and a ring to Noora, and asked her, “Will you be my girl forever?”

She happily responded with a yes, and the two kissed in front of their fellow housemates. The couple was encouraged throughout their romantic proposal by other housemates, who continuously cheered for them.

Adhila and Noora’s Romantic Proposal on ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’

Netizens React to Adhila and Noora’s Viral Moment

Adhila and Noora's romantic proposal has sparked different reactions from netizens as it comes just days after contestant Lakshmi stated that she would never let a same sex couple stay in her house. On the other hand, Mastani accused them of normalising LGBTQ culture. However, host Mohanlal came to their defence and said that the couple are living independently and he would happily welcome them to his house. He also warned that the show demanded incusivity.

Adhila and Noora's proposal invited divided reactions. While some supported the couple writing, "Not a fan of Bigg Boss, but happy as a Malayali that Bigg Boss Malayalam is actually forward thinking and brave enough to give space for that community and make it a point of dicussion among the public." While another user wrote, "It is an agenda of Bigg Boss to normalise these things." ‘Our Journey Spans Nine Years’: Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar REACTS to Shubhi Joshi’s Cheating Allegations on Her Boyfriend Awez Darbar, Influencer Also Shares Their Wedding Plans.

How Netizens Reacted to Adhila and Noora’s Viral Proposal on ‘BB Malayalam 7’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Adhila and Noora's relationship has long endured public scrutiny, and Mohanlal's defence of the couple reflects a cultural shift where top stars are confronting such prejudice publicly.

