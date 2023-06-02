BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 2: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has unveiled its latest innovation, the men's Air Styler BHA301/10. This hairstyling device is designed for men featuring care setting, flexible cool and heat settings making it effortless for the Do-It-Yourself generation to achieve a salon-like results from the comfort of their own home. With the new Air Styler, Philips offers a unique solution in the market, leveraging its strong reputation in the men's grooming segment to deliver innovative and high-performance products. Unlike any other hair styling device in the market for men, the new product is designed specifically to cater to the unique hairstyling needs of men. It features a 2-in-1 solution that allows for easy hair drying and styling all at once, also adding volume to the hair. The Air Styler boasts 800W airflow for gentle drying and styling, ensuring great results with minimal fuss. The care setting provides optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating of the hair without compromising on care. For easy control, the styler comes with three flexible heat and speed settings with a choice between a low and high-speed setting with three corresponding heat settings - Cool, Care, and High. The heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style, leaving users in full control of their hair. The Air Styler comes with a narrow concentrator that allows for focused airflow, allowing to create precise and distinct styling. It also features a 30mm brush comes with retractable bristles which are infused with Argan oil, making styling safe and effortless. Commenting on the new launch, Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips, consumers are at the forefront of innovation, and we strive to provide technology that cares. The BHA301/10 Air Styler is the result of Philips' commitment to providing innovative and high-performance men's grooming solutions. As India's first Air Styler for men, it is designed to cater to their unique hairstyling needs. With its powerful airflow and precise styling options, we're excited to bring this groundbreaking product to market and empower men to achieve salon-like results at home with a lot of ease." The cool air setting in the Air Styler uses low heat to gently dry the hair, preventing any further damage or dryness. The product is beneficial for those with fine, dry, or damaged hair, providing an added layer of care. The product would be available for online purchasing at Philips' e-commerce platform www.shop.philips.co.in priced at Rs 3,495.

